🔊 Listen to this

Running back Keyvone Lee opened last season on a high note with a game-winning touchdown but dealt with injuries and slipped to third on the depth chart, leading to his decision to transfer.

One is leaving, one is staying and another is circling back to Happy Valley.

Penn State’s 2023 roster continues to take shape as the deadlines approach to declare for the NFL draft or enter the transfer portal.

On Saturday it was running back Keyvone Lee who was looking for a new home and starting safety Keaton Ellis who announced his return for next season. And the Nittany Lions even managed to pull one of their players back from the portal as defensive lineman Davon Townley is opting to stay with the program, according to a report by 247Sports.

It’s the new normal for college football, which will continue to see increased player movement with the easing of transfer restrictions and the financial opportunities provided by new name, image and likeness laws.

Of course, some motivations will remain the same. For Lee, who led the Lions in rushing in both 2020 and 2021, playing time figures to be a top concern.

“I’m officially in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left,” Lee wrote on Twitter Friday evening.

The Florida native was briefly atop the depth chart to open 2022 and he even turned in one of Penn State’s biggest plays of the season, hauling in the winning touchdown in the final minute of the opener at Purdue.

But before long, Lee was pushed down to third behind breakout true freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Injuries didn’t help his situation either, as he left an Oct. 15 game against Michigan after just one carry and didn’t play for the rest of the season.

Given the emergence of Singleton and Allen, a transfer doesn’t come as a surprise for Lee, a former four-star recruit. But he seemed to be mulling over a decision, at one point saying on social media he wanted to return punts for the Lions next season.

Lee accompanied the team out to the Rose Bowl but did not play. Walk-on Tank Smith instead got the carries late in the fourth with the game decided.

As it is, Singleton and Allen are the only scholarship running backs on the roster for the winter and spring. Scranton Prep’s London Montgomery and Georgia’s Cameron Wallace signed with the Lions last month but won’t join the team until the summer. Montgomery is coming off of knee surgery that cost him his entire senior season with the Cavaliers.

Adding a veteran running back through the portal might be appealing for the Lions, but finding one willing to come in and play a third-string role could be tricky.

Moving from the backfield on offense to the backfield on defense, Penn State got some good news with the return of Ellis at safety.

Ellis posted a graphic on Instagram saying simply, “I am returning to PSU in 2023.” He added a written caption of “Job’s not finished.”

The decision was an expected one for Ellis, a State College native who told reporters before the Rose Bowl that he was leaning toward returning for the extra season provided by the NCAA because of the pandemic.

The 2023 campaign will be Ellis’ fifth playing for the Lions. He saw the field in every game as a true freshman at cornerback and ultimately made the switch to safety, where he started all of 2022 opposite Ji’Ayir Brown.

Ellis figures to be a fixture in a rotation at the position moving forward along with Jaylen Reed, Zakee Wheatley and Kevin Winston.

More surprising was the news that Townley was electing to withdraw his name from the portal after entering it last month.

Townley, a redshirt freshman from Minnesota, had appeared in just five games over two years with Penn State. He had signed with the Lions during the February window in 2021 despite never having visited the campus.

Originally a defensive end prospect at 6-foot-6, Townley is now listed as a defensive tackle and up to 267 pounds on Penn State’s official roster. The Lions have been hosting potential defensive tackle transfers this month, and 247Sports reported that Townley will look to bolster the unit with his position change.

In the early years since the advent of the transfer portal, few players end up withdrawing their names to stay put, though Penn State previously saw safety Lamont Wade and wideout Cam Sullivan-Brown do just that.

Apart from Townley, Penn State saw five scholarship players enter the portal since the end of the regular season. Four have committed to new schools — QB Christian Veilleux (Pitt), DE Rodney McGraw (Louisville), DT Fatorma Mulbah (West Virginia) and CB Jeffrey Davis (FCS Stony Brook). Linebacker Jamari Buddin announced his portal entry on Thursday.

The Lions have added two scholarship players through the portal so far this offseason in punter Riley Thompson (Florida Atlantic) and cornerback Storm Duck (North Carolina). Kicker Alex Felkins (Columbia) also transferred in as a walk-on.

Penn State is still hunting for wide receivers in the portal with the departures of Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley to the NFL. The Lions appeared to have one new addition in Devin Carter (N.C. State), who publicly committed shortly after Penn State’s Rose Bowl win, but he has since announced he will enroll at West Virginia instead.