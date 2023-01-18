🔊 Listen to this

Penn State’s first big recruiting weekend of the new year paid off quickly.

Linebacker Anthony Speca has made several visits to Happy Valley over the past few years. After returning to campus over the weekend along with several top high school juniors, he was ready to make the call.

Speca became the Nittany Lions’ second pledge for the 2024 recruiting class when he publicly committed to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh native and Central Catholic star made his announcement on social media with a graphic created by Penn State’s recruiting team. He captioned it with the word “HOME.”

Speca checks in at just under 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds and most likely projects as a middle linebacker at the next level. He has a four-star rating from ESPN and Rivals and is a three-star rating from 247Sports and On3.

The consenus ranking from the four services compiled by On3 has Speca as the No. 287 player overall in the country, the No. 27 linebacker nationally and the No. 7 recruit in Pennsylvania for the 2024 cycle.

Speca’s play at Central Catholic, one of the WPIAL’s most heavily scouted schools, earned him scholarship offers from several top programs. He chose the Lions over Michigan and Notre Dame and also held offers from Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M and Pitt, among others.

Speca joins Erie offensive lineman Cooper Cousins as the first two commitments for the new signing class. He continues Penn State’s run of four-star prospects at the postion after the Lions signed three of them last month for the 2023 class — Tony Rojas, Ta’Mere Robinson and Kaveion Keys.

Another WR coming?

The Lions were looking to add two wide receivers from the transfer portal this offseason. And they may have already found them.

Kent State standout Dante Cephas announced Sunday night he would join the Lions for the 2023 season. Another wideout, Florida State’s Malik McClain, has apparently signed paperwork toward enrolling at Penn State and, as such, now appears in the school’s student directory.

But none of that is a guarantee that either will play for Penn State in the fall.

Unlike recruiting where high schoolers sign a letter of intent, there is nothing that binding for transferring players, who are essentially free agents until they attend a class at their new university.

Penn State already found that out the hard way this month. The Lions had a public commitment from N.C. State wideout Devin Carter, who announced his decision in the hour after the Rose Bowl win.

Carter’s name also appears in the school’s directory. But last week he reversed course and is now set to play for West Virginia instead.

Unlike Cephas, McClain hasn’t made any public pledges to Penn State. But he did pen a goodbye to the Seminoles on Tuesday, thanking them for his two years at the school.

McClain would give the Lions some much needed size at receiver, listed at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds by Florida State. The Alabama native was a four-star recruit in the 2021 signing class.