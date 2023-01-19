🔊 Listen to this

Penn State’s most eventful week of the offseason may have just come in mid-January.

The Nittany Lions fired their wide receivers coach before adding two high-profile players and losing a reserve at the position.

And that’s just through Wednesday.

The overhaul of Penn State’s wide receiver room continued on Wednesday with a pair of announcements from the transfer portal. Coming in is Florida State’s Malik McClain. Going out is Jaden Dottin, who spent the past three seasons with the program.

These moves follow the dismissal of receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield on Sunday night along with a commitment from Kent State transfer Dante Cephas. The Lions are still working on hiring a replacement for Stubblefield.

McClain and Cephas figure to upgrade Penn State’s receiving corps, which was one of the bigger question marks for 2023 after losing the top two receivers from 2022 in Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley.

Dottin will not be among the group trying to replace them after playing in just a handful of games over three years since signing with the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-2 Massachusetts native ended up starting the home opener against Ohio in September as he jumped on the field in place of Washington, who was briefly shaken up on a punt return before the Lions’ first drive.

Dottin made two catches for 14 yards in the game. They would be the only receptions while with the Lions, as he did not play the rest of the season.

As for McClain, the Lions were already familiar with him through the recruiting process, having offered him out of high school during the 2021 cycle. A native of Daphne, Ala., McClain played his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, where he was teammates with current Lions running back Kaytron Allen.

IMG attracts top high school talent from all across the country and is an essential recruiting stop for essentially major college program.

A consensus four-star recruit in the 2021 signing class, McClain saw the field immediately that year for a rebuilding Seminoles program. He started nine games, catching 16 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Florida State upgraded its offense across the board for 2022 and McClain had just three starts, finishing with 17 receptions for 206 yards and three scores.

Most notably, McClain is already on campus and attending classes at Penn State, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. That officially removes his name from the portal and prevents other schools from contacting him.

The Lions will have to wait a few months for Cephas to join the program, as the Pittsburgh native is finishing up his courses at Kent State this semester.

Though Cephas has announced his intent to play for Penn State, that decision is non-binding.

Still, the Lions aren’t expecting a repeat of the situation with N.C. State’s Devin Carter, who publicly announced a commitment to the Lions in the hour after they won the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.

Carter visited campus the following weekend, presumably to square things away to enroll. But when Penn State announced its first round of transfer additions a few days later — cornerback Storm Duck, punter Riley Thompson and walk-on kicker Alex Felkins — Carter’s name was nowhere to be found.

Instead, Carter revealed last week that he was headed to West Virginia, where he could suit up against Penn State in September’s season-opener at Beaver Stadium.

McClain happens to check some of the same boxes as Carter, with size being one of the most important. Carter checks in at 6-foot-3 while McClain was listed at 6-4, 200 pounds by Florida State last season.

Penn State’s two most experienced returning receivers — KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace — are both 6-1, the same height as Cephas. The only wideout bigger than 6-2 on the Lions’ winter roster is the 6-4 Malick Meiga, who has six catches over two seasons.

McClain also has some time on his side and arrives at Penn State as a junior with three years to play two seasons.