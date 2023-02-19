🔊 Listen to this

DeLuca samples some pasta with MarRosa’s vodka sauce, one of four different flavors available for tasting on Saturday.

DeLuca signs the jersey of Freddie Gunn, who was wearing DeLuca’s No. 34.

WEST PITTSTON — After a year of significant accomplishments with the Penn State football program, it was a partnership with a pasta sauce company run by a Penn State grad that brought Dominic DeLuca home on Saturday afternoon.

DeLuca, a West Pittston native who led Wyoming Area to a state championship in football before walking on at Penn State and earning his way to a scholarship, stopped by Gerrity’s Supermarket on Saturday to greet fans, sign autographs — and try some sauce, as well.

MarRosa’s Old World Cuisine, a pasta sauce company based out of Newtown Square in Delaware County, has partnered with DeLuca to help the sauce gain traction in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“I really wanted to target the Scranton area, as I was already in the Gerrity’s stores,” said MarRosa’s founder Marcella Marino, who started the company as a junior at Penn State in 2021. “Dom is from West Pittston, his family shops here, so it was the perfect partnership.”

The partnership between DeLuca and MarRosa’s was facilitated by outgoing Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and his Limitless NIL agency, which helps connect college athletes to business in order for the athletes to sign NIL (name, image, likeness) deals.

It was a happy homecoming for DeLuca, who already had a line of fans waiting to greet him when he made his way into the store.

“It’s awesome … it’s a surreal feeling,” DeLuca said. “I’m just happy I could make these kids’ days for them.”

DeLuca acknowledged that he had been on the other side of the table before at these meet-and-greets, specifically referencing former Penn State linebacker and current Nittany Lions defensive analyst Dan Connor as an athlete that he looked up to.

“I wore his jersey for Picture Day one year,” DeLuca said.

On Saturday, it was DeLuca’s No. 34 that popped up more than a few times as fans made their way into the back of the store to get a picture, a signed shirt or trading card and a sampling of one of the four different types of MarRosa’s sauce available for sampling.

Freddie Gunn, who came from Dallas with his parents to meet DeLuca, got his No. 34 jersey signed by DeLuca after taking a picture with him.

His father, Fred Gunn, said that this was the first time that they had gotten to talk to DeLuca, and that they were excited to get the chance to see a local athlete excel.

“It’s exciting for us anytime you see a football player from the Wyoming Valley Conference go down to Penn State and play,” Gunn said.

Colson Schlegel, 10, may not have been wearing DeLuca’s jersey (instead going with Saquon Barkley’s No. 26), but he said that DeLuca was one of his favorite players.

Schlegel is from Exeter and is himself a football player.

“It’s amazing,” Schlegel said, when asked about a local player like DeLuca making it to the college level.

The line of fans made their way to DeLuca, and then over to Marino, who was waiting with a container of pasta and several containers of her sauce.

MarRosa’s jars could be purchased on sale throughout the day Saturday, and are available in Gerrity’s stores around the area.

Enjoying a helping of MarRosa’s himself, DeLuca spoke highly of the support system that his hometown has provided him throughout his career.

“These guys have always had my back, and always believed in me,” DeLuca said. “There’s no better feeling than coming back home.”