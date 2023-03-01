🔊 Listen to this

Manny Diaz has another target secured for Penn State’s next recruiting class.

The Nittany Lions’ defensive coordinator and linebackers coach has helped kick-start the 2024 cycle with a pair of commitments from linebackers this winter.

Tuesday brought the newest addition as Michigan native Kari Jackson publicly pledged to the Lions.

“Blessed and thankful to announce my commitment as a student-athlete to Penn State University!” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Jackson, a 6-foot-1, 215-pounder from West Bloomfield High School becomes the third member of Penn State’s 2024 class, joining Pittsburgh linebacker Anthony Speca and Erie offensive lineman Cooper Cousins.

A three-star prospect in the On3 Industry ranking, Jackson’s highest rating comes from Rivals, which pegs him as the country’s No. 8 linebacker and a four-star recruit.

Jackson has been on the radar for Big Ten teams for two years, as home state schools Michigan and Michigan State initially offered him in the winter after his freshman season.

By this month, Jackson had Cincinnati, Missouri, Maryland, Stanford, Wisconsin and UCF as his finalists along with Penn State.

The Lions have some work to do before the start of spring practice in two weeks.

Head coach James Franklin needs a new defensive line coach after Monday’s departure of John Scott Jr., who took an NFL job with the Detroit Lions.