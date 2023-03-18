🔊 Listen to this

TULSA, Okla. — Penn State is all but assured of its 10th national championship in 12 seasons and 11th in school history after sending wrestlers into the NCAA finals in five of the 10 weight classes.

But the story of the night was a Pennsylvania native who lost in Friday’s national semifinals.

Purdue’s Matt Ramos pulled one of the most stunning upsets in NCAA Division I wrestling history, ending Iowa’s Spencer Lee’s chase for four national titles with a pin in the closing seconds of their semifinal match on Friday night.

Ramos, the No. 4 seed at 125 pounds, got the fall with one second remaining in the third period to end the nation’s longest win streak at 58 matches. Lee is a Murrysville native who wrestled in high school at Franklin Regional outside of Pittsburgh.

That will leave Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis as the only wrestler still in contention for a fourth title on Saturday. He defeated Penn State’s Shayne Van Ness 8-3 in his semifinal match at 149. If Diakomihalis defeats Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso in the final, he will become the fifth wrestler to win four Division I national championships.

One of those four-time champs is Cael Sanderson, who has elevated the Nittany Lions into a dynasty in his tenure as head coach. Under Sanderson, the Lions won the NCAA crown in four-year stretches from 2011-14 and 2016-19 before the pandemic canceled the 2020 championships and Iowa won the team title in 2021.

Penn State was back on top of the country in 2022 and could clinch the 2023 title in Saturday’s afternoon session. The Lions have 116.5 points with only second-place Iowa, at 77.5, mathematically alive to catch them.

In Saturday night’s championship round, Penn State will have three wrestlers going for their third straight individual crown in Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Carter Starocci (174) and Aaron Brooks (184). They are joined in the finals by Greg Kerkvliet (285) and true freshman Levi Haines (157).

While Saturday looks to be about the Lions, Friday was all about Ramos, who had been vocal about his belief that he could beat Lee.

“I work really hard and I trust in what I believe in, and being able to speak it out into existence — I’m not trying to be cocky or anything, but if I can’t get it out into the world, then I don’t believe it will happen,” he said.

Diakomihalis was well aware that Lee had lost before his semifinal.

“In the moment it was like, ’Wow, I didn’t know what to think,’” Diakomihalis said. “I mean, he’s one of those guys who’s been very dominant — probably more dominant than I’ve been.”

Diakomihalis said he understood the pressure Lee faced.

“You gotta feel for him a little bit, right?” he said. “I’m kind of in a similar position. The whole arena is waiting for you to lose. Maybe they’re not cheering against you, but secretly in the back of their head, it gets a little louder when the other guy is going to score.”

Ramos led Lee 4-1 at the end of the first period, but Lee scored a four-point near fall in the second period to take a 5-4 lead and set up the drama in the third.

Ramos will face Princeton’s Pat Glory, who defeated Nebraska’s Liam Cronin 8-2 in the other semifinal, for the championship on Saturday. Glory, the No. 2 seed, is undefeated.

“It’s a dream for me,” Ramos said. “The job is not done yet.”

Moments after Lee lost, Bravo-Young nearly became the second straight undefeated No. 1 seed to fall.

Bravo-Young needed a two-point takedown in sudden victory time against Arizona State’s Michael McGee. He now has the nation’s longest win streak at 56 matches.

“That was a fun match there,” Bravo-Young said. “Found a way to get it done.”

Bravo-Young will face Cornell’s Vito Arujau, who defeated Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix 11-3 in the other semifinal. Fix had lost in the finals three times, but he was unbeaten and seeded second.

Starocci defeated Cornell’s Chris Foca in the semifinals and advanced to face Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola in the final. Starocci defeated Labriola 6-1 in the Big Ten final in a battle of unbeatens.

Brooks, seeded third, defeated No. 2 seed Trent Hilday of North Carolina State 6-3 in a semifinal. He will face the top seed, Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen, in the final.

Penn State got a fourth finalist when Haines, the No. 2 seed, defeated Nebraska’s Peyton Robb in the semifinals at 157. He’ll face North Carolina’s Austin O’Connor in the final. The top seed remained unbeaten after defeating Lehigh’s Josh Humphreys.

In the heavyweight semifinals, third-seeded Kerkvliet rallied from an early deficit to beat No. 2 Wyatt Hendrickson of Air Force 4-2. He’ll face a familiar foe in Michigan’s top-seeded Mason Parris, who recently beat Kerkvliet in the Big Ten finals.

Penn State also has three wrestlers still alive in the consolation brackets who have clinched All-America status. Wyoming Seminary alum Beau Bartlett (141) and Van Ness (149) each have two matches left and can finish as high as third. Max Dean, the reigning national champ at 197, will wrestle for seventh place.

At 165, No. 1 seed David Carr defeated Princeton’s Quincy Monday 6-5 in a semifinal. Monday’s father is 1988 Olympic gold medalist wrestler Kenny Monday.

Other No. 1 seeds that advanced to the finals were Pitt’s Nino Bonaccorsi at 197 and Iowa’s Real Woods at 141.