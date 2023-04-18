🔊 Listen to this

Penn State’s annual Blue-White Game recruiting boost is still going.

The Nittany Lions picked up their third commitment since the end of Saturday’s scrimmage as Wisconsin offensive lineman Donovan Harbour publicly pledged to them on Tuesday.

Harbour and Wyomissing lineman Caleb Brewer have joined the upcoming 2024 class while Texas running back Kiandrea Barker jumped aboard for the 2025 class. All three were in Happy Valley over the weekend for the Blue-White Game.

Harbour announced his decision on his birthday in a ceremony at his high school, Catholic Memorial in Waukesha, Wisc. He followed it up by writing that he was “1000% committed” along with a Penn State graphic on social media.

A consensus four-star prospect across all four major recruiting services, Harbour checks in at 6-foot-4, 330 pounds. The On3 Industry Ranking, which factors in all four services, ranks him as the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the country for 2024, the No. 2 player in Wisconsin and the No. 178 overall nationally.

Harbour chose Penn State out of a final group that included Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon and Wisconsin. The Lions are also recruiting his four-star teammate, running back Corey Smith.

April is typically the time where Penn State makes a push on the recruiting trail, and the month has already seen the Lions add five players for 2024 and Barker for 2025.

Those 2024 additions include the three highest-rated players in the class so far in Pittsburgh-area athlete Quinton Martin, Jacksonville cornerback Jon Mitchell and Harbour, all of whom are top-200 overall recruits in the On3 Industry Ranking.

Harbour’s pledge pushed Penn State up into the top 10 of the national team rankings.

The Lions are now up to 10 commitments for 2024 with Harbour and Erie’s Cooper Cousins set to play on the offensive line. Brewer, who announced his pledge Saturday night, is listed as an athlete who could end up playing on either side in the trenches.