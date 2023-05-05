🔊 Listen to this

After years of debating, planning and research — heavily interrupted by the pandemic — Penn State has taken the first steps toward a major renovation of Beaver Stadium.

The school’s plan was laid out on Thursday as the initial expenditure of $70 million for the first stage was approved by a board of trustees committee ahead of a full vote by the board on Friday.

The plan calls for a four-year project with actual construction running from January 2025 through August 2027. It carries an estimated pricetag of $700 million, paid entirely by the athletic department with no funds coming from tuition or the educational budget.

The school will first choose from several design options. But at the forefront is a complete reconstruction of the west side of the stadium, which will maintain bowl seating while adding more suites along with club and loge seats.

Other proposed upgrades include restrooms, concessions, Wi-Fi and cell signals and better circulation to ease fan movement.