Penn State unveiled its four-year major renovation plan for Beaver Stadium this week, a project that is estimated to be finished for the start of the 2027 season.

In the meantime, the old Erector Set version of the stadium will get some more moments in the national spotlight.

NBC has picked Penn State’s season-opener against West Virginia as its first primetime broadcast as part of the Big Ten’s new billion-dollar TV deal.

Kickoff between the Nittany Lions and Mountaineers will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, the network announced during its Kentucky Derby coverage on Saturday.

It will be Penn State’s first game on NBC since losing to Notre Dame in the second week of the 2006 season. And it will be the Lions’ first home opener to be played at night since they hosted Miami to open the 2001 campaign — best known for Adam Taliaferro’s pregame walk out of the tunnel following a serious spinal injury.

Once annual rivals before Penn State joined the Big Ten, this will be the first game against West Virginia since 1992 and the Mountaineers’ first trip to Happy Valley since 1991. Penn State leads the all-time series 48-9-2.