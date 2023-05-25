🔊 Listen to this

The Big Ten’s new TV deal is already reshaping Penn State’s schedule. This year, that means the Nittany Lions will be playing on Black Friday for the first time in more than 40 years.

It will be an exceptionally rare November night game as the Lions face Michigan State at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field. Both schools announced the details on Wednesday.

Penn State last played on the day after Thanksgiving in the Lions’ 1982 national championship season when they hosted archrival Pitt. The Lions also faced the Panthers in 1978 and 1980 on Black Friday.

Penn State’s regular season schedule will begin and end on primetime on NBC as the Lions kick things off by hosting West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Beaver Stadium.

The unusually timed matchup against the Spartans is the result of continued negotiations over the Big Ten’s TV contract, which remains unfinished and has been causing headaches for schools, according to a recent ESPN report.

Big Ten teams typically do not play night games into November, but the TV deal led by former commissioner Kevin Warren has NBC looking to have a Big Ten team playing every week in primetime.

ESPN reported that the Black Friday game is a result of both Penn State and Michigan State making concessions to keep the value of the TV contract as high as possible. The Lions are not happy about playing their 12th game on a short week of rest on the road and the Spartans are giving up a true home game in order to play it indoors at such a late time and date.