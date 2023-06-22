🔊 Listen to this

Penn State’s new wide receivers coach has his first major win on the recruiting trail.

Philadelphia native Tyseer Denmark had been planning to play at Oregon since committing there in November. Seven months later, the Nittany Lions have Marques Hagans coaching wideouts, and they now have Denmark in the fold.

Denmark flipped his pledge to Penn State on Wednesday, giving the Lions their first receiver for their 2024 recruiting class.

A standout at Roman Catholic High School, Denmark checks in at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds and is the consensus top-rated senior wideout in the state. The On3 Industry Ranking has Denmark as the No. 3 overall prospect in the state for this cycle as well as the No. 40 wide receiver and No. 235 overall in the country.

That gives the Lions commitments from the state’s three highest-rated prospects for 2024, as Denmark joins athlete Quinton Martin and offensive lineman Cooper Cousins.