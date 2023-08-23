🔊 Listen to this

Dominic DeLuca was proud to wear No. 34, the same number sported by the late Franco Harris at Penn State. But the former Wyoming Area star was given a new honor this week — and with it, a new jersey.

DeLuca has become the second player to ever wear No. 0 for Penn State, the program announced Wednesday. It’s a new tradition the Nittany Lions started to recognize “a tough, dependable, disciplined, physical leader who inspires teammates with his accountability and production.”

He inherits the number from fellow safety-turned-linebacker Jonathan Sutherland. Also like Sutherland, DeLuca was selected as a team captain as one of the top special teams players on the roster.

It’s the latest accolade for DeLuca, who has gone from a walk-on coming off of an ACL injury to a vital cog who has earned a scholarship in less than three years on campus.

This season will be DeLuca’s redshirt sophomore campaign where he looks to be a mainstay on multiple special teams units while also rotating in at linebacker behind Curtis Jacobs.

NOTHING OFFICIAL AT QB

With 10 days left before the season opener against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium, Lions coach James Franklin wasn’t ready to announce his new starting quarterback, saying a decision has not been finalized.

“We have not even done it as a staff yet,” Franklin told reporters in State College after practice on Wednesday.

True sophomore Drew Allar is widely expected to get the starting nod with redshirt freshman Beau Pribula serving as the top backup.