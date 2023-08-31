🔊 Listen to this

Eager to start in a matchup of undefeated top-10 teams last October at Michigan, Landon Tengwall never got to play a snap.

An injury during warm-ups led to season-ending surgery for the Penn State offensive lineman. And now, the former blue chip recruit will never play another down for the Nittany Lions.

Tengwall announced his retirement from football on social media Wednesday, leaving the Lions down a projected starter on their offensive line.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from football,” Tengwall wrote. “Unfortunately, I have sustained an injury that will not allow me to safely continue to play the game I love and that has given me so much.

“I want to thank my family, my friends, coach (James Franklin), (offensive line coach Phil) Trautwein, my teammates and all the Penn State coaches and staff. They have all provided invaluable support through this difficult time.”

Tengwall, who was Penn State’s highest-rated recruit in the 2021 signing class, started the first five games of last season at left guard before getting hurt in Ann Arbor. It’s unclear if his medical retirement is the result of a new injury.

The redshirt sophomore from Maryland would likely have been in line to start again at left guard this season. But he wasn’t present during portions of practices this summer that were open to media, and Franklin said Tengwall was dealing with an injury.

Without Tengwall, Penn State will most likely plug in Lackawanna College product JB Nelson for his first career start in Saturday’s season-opener against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium.

Nelson appeared in four games last year in his first season with the Lions after spending 2020 and 2021 with the Falcons. The Pittsburgh native checks in at 6-foot-5, 334 pounds and would have the benefit of playing in between preseason All-America tackle Olu Fashanu and sixth-year center Hunter Nourzad.

“We went into this year feeling like JB was going to factor in — either as a starter or starter-type reps, is how I viewed it,” Franklin told reporters in State College after a practice last week. “He’s built on that. His habits are a lot better in terms of how he practices, approaches, meetings and everything else.

“You can make the argument he may be our most physical offensive lineman. I know talking to our defensive linemen, they’ve got a ton of respect. So we expected him to play a significant role this year.”

The Lions’ depth will again be tested on the offensive line. They’re hoping things won’t get as rough as last season when Fashanu, Tengwall and right tackle Caedan Wallace all missed significant time with injuries. Nourzad and right guard Sal Wormley also played through injuries as the Lions were forced to burn the redshirt of true freshman Drew Shelton.

Tengwall’s absence could lead to bigger roles for a few more true freshmen. Anthony Donkoh and Alex Birchmeier are both rookies who could be pressed into service if more injuries strike on the interior. Redshirt freshman Vega Ioane would seem to be the next man up at both guard spots.

Beyond his impact on the field, Tengwall was one of the leaders of his recruiting class and has an engaging personality that helps in the locker room.

Teammates like Fashanu, quarterback Drew Allar and Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca were quick to post support on social media after the news became public.

“Got you for life brother,” Fashanu wrote.

“It’s been a privilege to coach this young man, who’s done everything we’ve asked and done it the right way. I couldn’t be prouder,” Trautwein wrote. “Heartbroken for Landon and his wonderful family, but he’s destined for great things. The entire Penn State family is here for you always.

While Tengwall’s immediate future is unclear, past players who were forced to medically retire have typically maintained a presence around the team while they finished out their degree.

“I had a really good meeting with Landon and his dad earlier this week,” Franklin told reporters in State College on Wednesday evening. “As you know, I’m not going to get into the specifics of it, but I think you’ll be seeing Landon around here, hopefully pretty soon. We just talked about it as a team as well. We’re going to be as supportive as we possibly can.

“This is a hard thing, as you can imagine. He’s been playing football his entire life. … This is a major life change. Take some time, and then I think you’ll see him, whether it’s coaching, or recruiting, or strength and conditioning. At the end of the day, he’s a part of our family. Always has been, always will be, and that will never change based on the circumstances.”

For his part, Tengwall is grateful of the support he has received.

“Penn State will always be my home,” Tengwall wrote. “I will always be a proud Penn State football player. Penn State has the greatest fans in the world, and I want to thank all of you for supporting me during my time on the field and now in my next chapter.”