STATE COLLEGE — It only took one drive for Drew Allar to give a hint of what the buzz was all about.

With pressure closing in on him, Penn State’s new starting quarterback escaped danger, climbed the pocket and kept his eyes downfield, delivering a rope to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The receiver slipped the tackle and waltzed 72 yards to the end zone for the season’s opening score.

“That’s the Drew we saw in preseason camp,” coach James Franklin said. “That’s the Drew we saw in limited reps last year.”

For Allar, his starting debut couldn’t have gone much better. The sophomore from Ohio finished 21-for-29 for 325 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers as the No. 7 Nittany Lions opened with a 38-15 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. The yardage was the second most ever by a Penn State quarterback in his first start behind only Mike McQueary (366).

Allar, a former five-star recruit who waited his turn behind Sean Clifford last season, got the biggest pop from the fans when starters were announced before kickoff.

He didn’t disappoint the 110,747 who showed up to become the fourth-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history.

“I don’t really get nervous — it’s more just anxious (to get on the field),” Allar said.

Allar showed mostly good decision-making, outside of a dangerous throw into the end zone that was nearly picked off. But his arm strength was on display on a couple throws to Lambert-Smith, who also hauled in a 12-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Florida State transfer Malik McClain added a 25-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the game away.

Still, it was far from a blemish-free night for a Lions team that hopes to contend for a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Despite putting up 277 yards and 15 first downs in the first half, the Lions only took a 14-7 lead into locker room as new kicker Sander Sahaydak pushed a pair of makeable field goals (38, 34) wide right.

Penn State made a switch to Alex Felkins in the second half, and the Columbia transfer connected from 25 to open the fourth quarter and give the Lions a 24-7 lead.

Franklin said the camp battle between the two kickers was close enough that he made the switch, though he wouldn’t say if the job would remain Felkins’ moving forward.

The defense, which came up with three stops on fourth down, had some issues containing Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene on scrambles.

“I think he’s going to have a good year and cause a lot of problems for a lot of people,” Franklin said of Greene, who ran for 71 yards and a late touchdown.

Bruising running back CJ Donaldson finished with 81 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries as West Virginia outgained Penn State on the ground until the game’s final drive.

Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 121 yards and a score for the Lions’ ground game, with Singleton scoring from two yards out in second quarter. Both players ran for more than 5 yards per carry.

Backup quarterback Beau Pribula closed out the scoring with his first career touchdown, a 5-yard keeper up the middle with six seconds left.

Mountaineers coach Neal Brown wasn’t thrilled that the Lions didn’t kneel out the clock with their second-team offense when the opportunity presented itself.

“I wouldn’t have done it, but it doesn’t bother me,” Brown said. “… What comes around goes around. At some point, it’ll come back around.”

The teams will meet for a rematch in Morgantown for next year’s season opener.

NOTES

• Penn State played without three members of its two-deep on defense as slot corner Daequan Hardy, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and defensive end Amin Vanover were all ruled out before the game.

• In his first game as one of Penn State’s season-long captains, Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca recorded the Lions’ first sack of the season, cleaning up when a Mountaineers trick play didn’t materialize.