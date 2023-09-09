🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — In a second, Dominic DeLuca rattled off the date of his last touchdown in a live game.

“December seventh,” DeLuca said. “2019. Quarterback sneak.”

Anyone involved would remember it that quickly. With 41 seconds left, it capped off a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally in the PIAA Class 3A championship game, delivering a state title to Wyoming Area.

He scored it on a torn ACL.

On Sept. 9, 2023, DeLuca was back in the end zone. This one didn’t earn him a gold medal or a state MVP honor. It was the eighth touchdown in Penn State’s 63-7 steamrolling of FCS Delaware.

But it’s a memory he’ll have for the rest of his life.

DeLuca made the play of the day for the Nittany Lions’ defense on Saturday, reading a sideline route perfectly and snagging it in stride before taking it back 26 yards for the touchdown.

It was his first career interception in college and the Lions’ first pick of the season.

In between the two scores, DeLuca recovered from knee surgery, took a walk-on offer to play at Penn State, switched from safety to linebacker, earned a scholarship and was named a team captain.

Not a bad couple of years for the redshirt sophomore from West Pittston.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity I have,” DeLuca said. “I thank (Lions coach James) Franklin for that, for believing in me and believing in my skills. I’m just happy I’ve made a name.”

And he’s happy that he got a second chance to make the play.

In the first half, DeLuca made another strong read on a pass over the middle deep in Delaware territory, but he couldn’t haul it in.

He immediately threw his hands up to his helmet when the ball hit the ground.

“I’m gonna have nightmares about that first one still,” DeLuca said with a laugh.

His preparation paid off in the third quarter.

Delaware quarterback Zach Marker sprinted out to his left, eyeing down a receiver on the sideline the whole way. DeLuca was right there to make the play, then juke past Marker before hitting paydirt for the celebration.

“We’ve been going over that play all week,” DeLuca said. “We knew they were gonna roll out and have someone in the flat. (Defensive coordinator Manny) Diaz actually was yelling to me about it, and I gave him a thumbs up that I heard him that someone would be in the flat. And I got there.

“Coach Diaz always says it’s like cheating on a test. You know the answer already — might as well take it.”

Still, even as the opportunity presented itself, DeLuca couldn’t think of his near-miss in the first half — which also had the potential to go for a pick-six.

“I’ll be honest, it was kind of in slow motion when I saw the ball in the air,” DeLuca said of his second chance. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God — again.’ But I was happy to make the play this time. … I was just so excited when I made it past the (goal line). I was just excited to celebrate with all my buddies. Just to see everyone else happy was awesome. A great feeling.”

DeLuca’s touchdown was the first by a Wyoming Valley Conference alum for Penn State since Lake-Lehman’s Nick Eury scored at the end of a rout of Idaho in the 2019 opener.

Local ties are important to DeLuca, who said a group of “two or three hundred” mini-football players from the Wyoming Valley made the trip to Happy Valley for the game.

“I always try to give back to them,” DeLuca said. “They look up to me as a role model, and for me to be that guy for them, it’s heartwarming. I’m just wishing they can follow their dreams like I did.”

INFIRMARY REPORT

For the second straight week, the Lions ruled out a trio of defenders from their two-deep as cornerback Daequan Hardy, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and defensive end Amin Vanover all missed another game.

Joining them this week was wide receiver Malick Meiga, a co-captain on special teams.

Sophomore wideout Omari Evans was listed as questionable and did not play until Penn State pulled all of its starters with a 42-point lead in the third quarter. He caught a touchdown in the fourth.

Center Hunter Nourzad was dealing with “bumps and bruises” during the week, according to Franklin. But the sixth-year veteran ended up in his usual spot at center despite not being announced as a starter before kickoff.

The Lions ended up giving Nourzad the second half off as Nick Dawkins took over in the middle.

Penn State did give redshirt freshman Vega Ioane his first career start, though, as the Washington state native got the nod at left guard and split time with last week’s starter, JB Nelson.

UP NEXT

Penn State takes a 2-0 record into its Big Ten opener and its first road game of the season. The Lions travel to Champaign to take on Illinois in a game that will kick off at noon on FOX.

But while the game is in the network’s marquee “Big Noon Kickoff” time slot, FOX has reversed course and won’t be sending its traveling pregame show to Illinois. FOX announced Saturday it will instead be sticking with the Deion Sanders show and covering Colorado for the third straight week to open the season.

Part of that is Sanders starting 2-0 as the Buffaloes coach and the ratings that have followed. But the Fighting Illini have lost some of their preseason luster as well.

Illinois (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) needed a last-second field goal to escape an upset by Toledo in the opener and then fell flat in a Friday night loss at Kansas. The Jayhawks and dynamic quarterback Jalon Daniels led comfortably the whole way in a 34-23 victory.

The Illini look to be improved at quarterback thanks to Ole Miss transfer Luke Altmyer, but the defense understandably has struggled to replace a strong draft class headlined by corner Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick.