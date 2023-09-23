🔊 Listen to this

Penn State coach James Franklin won his first four matchups against Iowa before the Hawkeyes won in 2020 and 2021. The last meeting is likely still a sore subject for the Nittany Lions.

Kirk Ferentz more or less shrugged his shoulders.

The Iowa coach was asked this week how much energy he was expecting from Penn State on Saturday night, given the emotional game the two teams played in 2021 — a top-five showdown won by the Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

“Once you play the game, it’s usually pretty much like the rest,” Ferentz said. “You move on to the next season or next game. I don’t think it’s a big-game deal there.”

Yeah, about that.

While no one on either side is providing any bulletin board material this week — a la Colorado State vs. Colorado — Penn State fans are still smarting from the game that sunk that 2021 season. Iowa’s 23-20 comeback win featured a season-ending knee injury for defensive captain PJ Mustipher and another injury that knocked out quarterback Sean Clifford and left him playing hurt while losing four of the next six.

The salt in the wound was the Kinnick Stadium crowd, which loudly booed Penn State players while they were down, presumably because the Iowa fans believed that the Nittany Lions were faking injuries on defense to disrupt the Hawkeyes’ momentum.

And while Ferentz waved it off this week, he poured gasoline on the flames two years ago when asked about the fans booing injured Lions.

“I thought they smelled a rat, I guess,” Ferentz said in 2021. “So they responded the way they responded. … Our fans aren’t stupid. They’re watching. They know what’s going on. I’ve been here 23 years. I think that’s only the second time we have seen that kind of stuff going on.”

Back then, Penn State coach James Franklin said after the game that the booing wasn’t “the right thing for college football.” A few days later he directly addressed the situation, getting as animated as he’s ever been in a press conference setting while responding to the allegation.

“How does that strategy make sense against a huddle team?” Franklin said two seasons ago. “People use this strategy to slow down a spread offense, tempo offenses. They huddle, so that strategy didn’t make sense in this situation.

“In our six years of playing them, has that ever shown up? Has anybody seen that? In my eight years as a coach at Penn State, has that shown up? In my 12 years as a head coach, has that shown up? It has not shown up.”

Ferentz had noted in 2021 that “a couple guys were down for the count and then were back a play or two later,” to support his case.

In Penn State’s favor was the fact that the two players who did return to the game after being checked on the field by athletic trainers — safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie — were the team’s best defensive players that season, both of whom were drafted in the second round. Franklin pointed out that if the Lions were trying to slow things down, they wouldn’t be doing it by taking their best players off the field.

“Put yourself in the shoes of a parent,” Franklin said at the time. “Your son is down on the field for an injury, and the stadium is booing them. We didn’t just boo that. We booed balls falling off tees by the wind. I don’t know who we’re booing for that. We weren’t gaining an advantage off that. But your son’s down on the field with an injury — and I just said PJ Mustipher is done for the year — and we’re booing. Is that good for college football?”

THREE AND OUT

Keeping things calm

Franklin went out of his way this week to not bring up the subject again. Asked after practice on Wednesday if he had any takeaways from the last meeting with Iowa, Franklin offered his shortest answer of the evening.

“No,” Franklin told reporters in State College. “I’m worried about the things that we have to do to have our team prepared. I think we’ve done that. We’ll continue to do that all week long. They give us the best chance to be successful. But, no. No comments or points about that.”

Hawkeyes hurting

Shifting to current-day injuries, the Hawkeyes have more issues than the Lions right now.

Standout tight end Luke Lachey was injured last week against Western Michigan. He was on crutches in the second half and Ferentz confirmed that Lachey — the team’s top pass-catcher at any position — will miss the rest of the season.

Iowa will also travel to Happy Valley without its top two running backs in Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson, both of whom are also dealing with injuries.

Still, the Hawkeyes trampled the Broncos on the ground last week as presumed starter Leshon Williams went for 145 yards on 12 carries while Kamari Moulton added 50 while scoring his first two career touchdowns.

Iowa will likely try for a run-focused approach again on Saturday, especially because quarterback Cade McNamara, a transfer from Michigan, doesn’t appear to be 100% recovered from what Ferentz called a quad injury suffered in training camp.

The Hawkeyes can take some solace in the fact that McNamara has won at Beaver Stadium before. Later in that 2021 season, McNamara connected with tight end Erick All on a game-winning, catch-and-run touchdown for Michigan.

As it so happens, All also made the move from Ann Arbor to Iowa City this past offseason. So he will be back on the field and likely starting for the Hawkeyes in place of Lachey.

For Penn State, the Lions are hoping for the return of starting wideout Harrison Wallace, who traveled to Illinois and suited up but was held out.

“I don’t think it was that he wasn’t cleared to play,” Franklin said. “He wasn’t cleared in a way that we felt like he was going to be productive. … He could have played. But he wasn’t practicing and playing the way we think he’s capable of. I think there’s a difference, right?

“There’s a difference between being cleared, and you can go out and do it, but you’re not at your best right now. So, if we have the ability to wait a week, to hopefully get them there, that’s what we’d like to do. And, that’s really kind of what happened last week, to describe it in a little bit more detail.”

White Out plans

After opening the month with a crowd of 110,000-plus for a prime-time game against West Virginia, Penn State is expecting another huge showing for the annual White Out game.

Former team captains Trace McSorley and Grant Haley — both of whom helped lead the upset of Ohio State in the 2016 White Out — will be on hand as honorary captains.

One thing that could hurt attendance is the weather. The West Virginia game was clear despite being muggy, but this Saturday could bring rain to Beaver Stadium. Penn State-based service Accuweather is forecasting that “rain gear may be needed for the White Out game.”

The football team even took time to film a short video with the message, “Nittany nation — no excuses. Wear white or clear ponchos this weekend.”

On the field, the Lions are preparing accordingly.

“We’ve had rain in the forecast earlier this year,” Franklin said. “That’s why, whenever it rains, we take it as an opportunity, as long as it’s not thunder and lightning, to practice in it. By doing that, I think your guys build confidence. It’s just kind of a part of the game and something we do. We practice in it.”