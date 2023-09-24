🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — The boos still rang in the ears of Penn State players who were in Iowa City in 2021.

Iowa fans who believed the Nittany Lions were faking injuries two years ago made their displeasure known during the Hawkeyes’ win that season.

In Saturday night’s rematch, the Lions delivered their answer.

“We took this game kind of personal,” safety Jaylen Reed said. “And we took it on ourselves to go do what we’re supposed to do for the program.”

Did they ever.

The Lions smothered No. 24 Iowa 31-0 on Saturday night in front of an announced 110,830 fans for the White Out, the second-largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history.

Penn State held the shorthanded Hawkeyes — missing their top target in the passing game and their two best running backs — to just 76 total yards. It was the second fewest yards by a Lions opponent since they joined the Big Ten in 1993.

It was the Lions’ first shutout since blanking Indiana at Beaver Stadium in 2021 and their first over a ranked opponent since the 1999 Alamo Bowl win over Texas A&M.

The final numbers were hideous for the Hawkeyes. They had 63 yards and two first downs at halftime. They had four total first downs.

They ran just 33 plays to 97 for Penn State.

“Yeah it felt like (97 plays), I’m not even gonna lie,” said wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who hauled in a fourth quarter fade for a touchdown to close out the scoring. “I was pretty gassed on a few drives.”

Iowa looked to have the ball in the red zone on a completion to Erick All, but Dani Dennis-Sutton came in and jarred the ball loose for Curtis Jacobs to recover at the 9:03 mark of the first quarter. Iowa’s next first down didn’t come until 5:49 was left in the fourth against all backups on defense.

And the No. 7 Lions (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) even swiped some of Iowa’s special teams mojo as a Riley Thompson punt for the Lions caromed off an Iowa blocker downfield and right to Penn State for a short field to set up the game’s first touchdown.

Jacobs came up with that loose ball, too, becoming the first Penn State player to recover two fumbles in the same game in three decades, since Mark D’Onofrio in 1991. Adisa Isaac and Zuriah Fisher each came up with a recovery as well.

Penn State’s defense now has nine forced turnovers in two Big Ten games after coming up with four fumble recoveries on Saturday. The Lions are also the only FBS team left in the country to not commit a turnover so far this season.

It was just a 10-0 lead for the Lions at halftime, but if there was any doubt about this one, Penn State crushed it with an overwhelming third quarter.

Drew Allar threw a pair of touchdowns to tight end Tyler Warren in the frame, with the first one capping off a 15-play drive to open the half. When the quarter was over, Iowa (3-1, 0-1) trailed 24-0 after running just five plays that netted minus-9 total yards, including a Chop Robinson strip sack of quarterback Cade McNamara.

Penn State held the ball for 13:26 of the third quarter to 1:34 for the Hawkeyes.

Allar finished with four touchdowns on the night, also hitting No. 3 tight end Khalil Dinkins on a fourth-and-goal play in the second quarter.

INFIRMARY REPORT

Wide receiver Harrison Wallace returned to the field for Penn State after missing last week’s game against Illinois, but his snaps were limited.

The Lions listed Wallace as questionable for the second straight week after he made the trip to Illinois and went through warm-ups but didn’t play.

Kent State transfer Dante Cephas made his first start for Penn State after Florida State transfer Malik McClain initially stepped in for Wallace a week ago.

Lions coach James Franklin said during the week that Wallace was healthy enough that he could have played at Illinois but he hadn’t practiced enough to be effective.

Right guard Sal Wormley came up limping in the third quarter and was replaced by Vega Ioane.

UP NEXT

Penn State heads back to the Land of Lincoln for the second time in three weeks for another early kickoff.

The Lions will head to Ryan Field to take on Northwestern on Saturday. Kickoff will be noon on Big Ten Network.

Look for Penn State to open as a big favorite against the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1), who showed some surprising life on Saturday night, scoring three fourth-quarter touchdowns before upsetting Minnesota 37-34 in overtime.

It’s the first time since 2005 that Pat Fitzgerald isn’t on Northwestern’s sideline as the long-time coach was fired in the wake of hazing allegations over the summer. First-year defensive coordinator David Braun was named interim coach for the season.