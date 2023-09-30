Nittany Lions’ defense carries the day in win at Northwestern

🔊 Listen to this

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren is tackled by Northwestern defensive back Ore Adeyi after making a catch during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

Northwestern tight end Charlie Mangieri, right, loses the ball as he is tackled by Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday in Evanston, Ill.

Penn State’s defense continues to play at a level strong enough to win the Big Ten. The offense? It’s going to be another three weeks to find out in Columbus.

What’s known for sure — the No. 6 Nittany Lions head into their bye week unbeaten after a 41-13 victory at Northwestern on Saturday. They will have a week off and then one final tune-up at home against UMass on Oct. 14 before the true test on Oct. 21 at Ohio State.

Everything has been building up to that point for Penn State (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten), which had a predictably sleepy start for an early game in front of a sparse crowd on the road.

The Lions suffered their first turnover of the season, on the opening kickoff no less, and faced their first deficits of the season, trailing 3-0 and 10-3. It was just 10-10 at halftime before Penn State buried the Wildcats with four touchdowns after the break.

“There’s some things we can do that we’ll work on in the bye week,” Lions coach James Franklin told reporters in Evanston. “But overall, 41 to 13, a win. Obviously there’s things that we’re going to need to critique this week and do some self-scouting, some studying.

“… We’d like to be more explosive, although I thought we did improve this week. I still think there’s opportunity for some more big plays in both the run game and the pass game, which is something that we’ll dig into deeply this week.”

Northwestern (2-3, 1-2) managed 99 more yards of total offense than Iowa did a week ago against the Lions, but the Wildcats still finished with just 175 despite running 30 more plays than the Hawkeyes.

The real carnage came from the defensive line, which caused the most havoc in a performance that added up to seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Zane Durant had three of those stops behind the line, including a crushing goal line sack that knocked Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant out of the game in the fourth quarter.

Penn State also turned back a fourth-and-1 sneak in the third quarter with Tyler Elsdon credited with the stop. A drive later, true freshman Zion Tracy fought off a block to drop a fake punt run a yard short of the sticks. Both plays came in Northwestern territory and led to 10 points for the Lions.

After forcing nine turnovers in their first two Big Ten games, Penn State had to settle for just one this time as Daequan Hardy had an interception thrown right to him with the game well in hand late.

Things were less encouraging for the Lions on the other side of the ball.

Even factoring in the likelihood that the coaches are keeping things deliberately conservative before the competition ramps up in the second half of the schedule, the offense has had issues.

Though Penn State did extend a pair of nation-leading streaks — 12 straight games scoring 30 points and points in 32 consecutive quarters — the unit struggled to find a rhythm, similar to the Lions’ first road game at Illinois.

The ground game still couldn’t break off a big play against the Big Ten’s worst run defense. And quarterback Drew Allar had multiple drives where he was out of sync with his receivers, appearing to be expecting different routes at times.

Allar finished under 200 yards passing for the second straight week (18-33, 189 yards), tossed a third-quarter touchdown to Nick Singleton and remains without an interception in his young career.

“I think there’s some things that we gotta do in terms of separating at the top of our routes or also being able to run past people,” Franklin said. “We took some shots and had a chance. I think we dropped one of them that would’ve been a huge play.

“But I think the most important thing that he is doing, and that we’re doing, is protecting the football. I think that’s one of those things that everybody gets excited about the turnovers that we cause, and it’s not as sexy to talk about ball security. But I’m really proud about how he’s handled that and managed that aspect of the game.”

Singleton has yet to hit for any of the long touchdowns that were his signature in 2022. He did find the end zone twice on Saturday, adding a 1-yard plunge to his 2-yard scoring catch. The sophomore shook off a lost fumble to open the game and went for 80 yards on the ground and had a career-high six receptions on six targets for 39 yards.

For the second straight road game, the Lions got a needed spark from Wyoming Valley Conference alum Trey Potts. The Williamsport grad and Minnesota transfer prevented Penn State from trailing at halftime with his 13-yard touchdown run that tied the game with 1:16 left in the second quarter. Potts threw a touchdown two weeks earlier at Illinois.

“I think Trey Potts is a great example,” Franklin said. “Transfers in here as a senior. Didn’t get a whole lot of reps and a whole lot of burn the first couple of games and just kept a great attitude and kept working. And, when he got opportunities, he maximized them.

“So it’s great to see him be able to come in and know that we feel like we got three backs that we can win with in this league.”

It wasn’t until the 8:40 mark of the third quarter that the Lions had a lead in the game with Allar getting shoved across the goal line on a sneak. But even that score took four tries starting at the Wildcats’ 3 before converting on fourth-and-1.

Alex Felkins added a season-long 47-yard field goal before Singleton scored his two touchdowns to put the game away.

Hardy’s interception set up one final score as backup Beau Pribula faked a run and hit a wide-open Potts over the middle for a 30-yard touchdown.

INFIRMARY REPORT

• The Lions played the second half without one of their top weapons as running back Kaytron Allen didn’t take a snap after the break.

Allen was briefly in the injury tent during the second quarter and ended up spending the second half on the sideline without his helmet. Singleton and Potts split the carries with Allen out.

• Penn State also had another issue at left guard.

JB Nelson was carted off the sideline in the first quarter, severely testing an interior offensive line that had already lost starter Landon Tengwall before the season to a medical retirement.

“JB is back in with us,” Franklin said. “And Kaytron, I’m not sure. I haven’t gotten the full medical report.”

Without Tengwall and Nelson, Penn State turned to redshirt freshman Vega Ioane, who had seen snaps at both guard spots in the first four weeks.

• Though it did not appear to be anything serious, edge rusher Chop Robinson limped off the field in the second half.