Inevitably, the words “Ohio” and “State” came to James Franklin this week.

During the Penn State coach’s weekly radio show, a fan asked about keeping focus on this week’s opponent, UMass, with a trip to Columbus on deck.

He wasted no time firing back.

“We’re completely focused on UMass and the Minutemen coming to town. I got a ton of respect for coach (Don) Brown,” Franklin said. “Coach Brown was the defensive coordinator at the University of Maryland when I was the offensive coordinator. We used to battle against each other every day at practice.

“He’s got a lot of history back at that school and has done a really nice job. So our complete focus and attention is on UMass.”

The truth is that the No. 6 Nittany Lions will likely win comfortably, even if a few players have their minds wandering to the showdown with the Buckeyes set for next Saturday. But it’s a bad habit the coaches are hoping to stomp our for Saturday’s Homecoming matchup.

UMass is most likely the weakest team on this season’s schedule for the Lions. The Minutemen enter at 1-6 on a six-game losing skid. And while they have more scholarship players than Delaware — the Week 2 foe that the Lions polished off 63-7 — the Fightin’ Blue Hens are one of the FCS’ better teams this year, and multiple ratings systems would favor them over the Minutemen.

Coming off a bye week, Penn State is looking to get back into rhythm. One thing that could make that trickier than expected is the weather. Rain — and a lot of it — is in the forecast, with more than an inch predicted by State College-based AccuWeather, which reports “a rain jacket is needed for the football game; dress warmly.”

THREE AND OUT

Infirmary report

The weather could potentially affect plans for players like No. 2 wideout Harrison Wallace, who has missed much of the last three games while recovering from an apparent lower-body injury.

Early in the week, at least, Franklin expected Wallace to be able to give quarterback Drew Allar and the passing game a boost.

“Getting (Wallace) back is a huge piece of that puzzle,” Franklin said of improving the passing game. “I think it helps (fellow starter KeAndre Lambert-Smith). I think it helps Drew. I think it helps our team. I think it helps our offense. I think it helps (offensive coordinator Mike) Yurcich in calling the game.

“But I think that will really help us having those two guys both on the field at the same time.”

Two other important pieces on offense, running back Kaytron Allen and guard JB Nelson, weren’t on the field for the second half of the last game at Northwestern.

And while he may be loathe to mention the Buckeyes by name until next week, Franklin still acknowledged that coming out of this game healthy is a top priority.

“Nothing is changed from an injury standpoint to address, but I think we’re in a pretty good place,” Franklin said. “The reality is we need to be in a good place going into this game, and we need to be in a good place coming out of this game, as well.”

Familiar faces I

After two seasons away from each other, former co-workers Franklin and Brown square off again, but this will be the first time as head coaches.

Franklin was the offensive coordinator — and, at the time, head coach in waiting — at Maryland while Brown served as defensive coordinator in 2009 and 2010 under Ralph Friedgen. Brown came from a successful five-season stint as UMass’ head coach when the Minutemen were an FCS program.

“Don did a really good job of getting the defense to understand his system, to buy into his system and play extremely hard,” Franklin said. “… As a head coach, I’ve got a very structured way of the way we install and the way we teach, and a lot of that comes from Don, to be honest with you.”

A new athletic director led to the break-up of that Terrapins staff, however, as Franklin’s deal to eventually take over was nixed, leading him to Vanderbilt instead. Friedgen was surprisingly fired and Brown went to Connecticut and Boston College before taking over Michigan’s defense from 2016-20.

Brown’s Wolverines hammered the Lions in 2016 and 2018 in Ann Arbor, but Franklin’s offenses prevailed in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

After a year at Arizona, Brown returned to his home state to retake the helm at UMass in 2022. Things have been much tougher this time around with the Minutemen moved up to the FBS ranks, losing 17 of 19 games on Brown’s watch.

But those numbers don’t diminish his impact on Franklin, now in his 10th season leading the Lions.

“Got a ton of respect for this Saturday,” Franklin said. “There will be some challenging looks that we’ll get. To be honest with you, a big part of how we do things here is based on some of the challenges that he presented as a defensive coordinator when I was a young offensive coordinator.”

Familiar faces II

UMass has taken extensive use of the transfer portal in trying to reshape its roster. And though it hasn’t translated to wins this season, it has brought in talent that Lions coaches are familiar with.

Starting safety Tyler Rudolph, a New England native, came directly from Penn State. But while Brown may have a defensive background, it’s the offense that has been the better unit this fall.

Most notable is quarterback Taisun Phommachanh, who had plenty of major programs, including the Lions, battling for his commitment out of high school. He was sought-after enough to land a scholarship at Clemson before bouncing to Georgia Tech and now the Minutemen.

“We feel like their skill players — I think they’ve got 43 transfers if I’m correct there — we think their skill players on offense would start for a lot of people.

“Wide receiver Anthony Simpson is an Arizona transfer. We’ve been impressed with him, 17 yards per reception. Running -back No. 15, (Kay’Ron) Lynch-Adams, is a Rutgers transfer. He’s averaging over five yards per carry.

“Then their quarterback, who we recruited heavily out of high school, Taisun Phommachanh … is completing almost 66 percent of his passes and doing some really nice things. These guys have got our attention and specifically on the offensive side of the ball we think are doing a great job.”