Penn State running back Trey Potts scores a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game against Massachusetts on Saturday in State College.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar looks to pass against Massachusetts during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday in State College.

STATE COLLEGE — Dominic DeLuca told the truth. The official stats credited him with a blocked punt on Saturday, but he wasn’t about to take credit away from a teammate — a fellow Wyoming Valley Conference alum at that.

“No, that was actually not me, that was Trey Potts,” the Penn State linebacker confirmed after the Nittany Lions’ 63-0 win over UMass. “We were sending pressure, Trey Potts got in there and got a finger on it. Really proud of him. He’s been doing great all year.”

DeLuca (Wyoming Area) and Potts (Williamsport) both factored in the victory. Potts got a small piece of a punt — though the ball ended up hitting a teammate downfield for a fluky turnover — and scored a touchdown rushing. DeLuca had three tackles and a pass break-up and nearly picked up a sack when one of his tackles came at the line of scrimmage.

It looked like DeLuca had his second career punt block, as he came through and narrowly missed getting a piece of the ball in a similar scene to his block in last year’s White Out win over Minnesota.

“I felt like I was close,” DeLuca said of Saturday’s play. “I was actually too worried about hitting the punter. I was happy Trey got a finger on it and I didn’t get a roughing the kicker (penalty).”

DeLuca, a special teams captain for the Lions this season, also helped spring Daequan Hardy for one of his two punt return touchdowns with a block.

“It’s huge,” DeLuca said. “We’ve been waiting on that. We’ve been so close to breaking one loose, and today we got a couple loose. I’m happy (Hardy) made the best of his opportunity. That changes the game.”

INFIRMARY REPORT

• Starting guard JB Nelson didn’t play against the Minutemen after missing most of the Lions’ last game with an unspecified issue.

Nelson, who was already stepping in for the medically retired Landon Tengwall at left guard, was carted off the sideline two weeks ago at Northwestern. It was unclear when or how he was injured.

Vega Ioane got the start in Nelson’s place. It was the redshirt freshman’s second start of the season, as he had been rotating in for a few series each game even when Nelson was healthy.

• No. 3 tight end Khalil Dinkins was also ruled out before the game. Dinkins is a staple of the Lions’ jumbo sets, including its frequently used T-formation, in which he typically lines up in the backfield along with running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

When the Lions went to the T on Saturday, it was true freshman Andrew Rappleyea who lined up behind Drew Allar. Rappleyea gave the quarterback a shove that helped him break the plane for a touchdown in the second quarter.

• Wide receiver Harrison Wallace was back in the starting lineup for the first time since Week 2 against Delaware. Wallace had suited up for every game but was listed as questionable for the last three and played sparingly with an apparent lower-body injury.

The redshirt sophomore had some rust to shake off, fumbling away the ball on his first reception of the game.

• Allen played as usual after sitting out the second half against Northwestern.

UP NEXT

After cruising through the first half of the schedule, the real season begins now for Penn State.

Long-time nemesis Ohio State is up next as the Lions head to Columbus to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes next Saturday. Penn State will be looking for its first win over Ohio State since 2016 and its first win at the Horseshoe since 2011.

FOX will carry the broadcast with kickoff set for noon. It’s the marquee game in the country as both ESPN’s “College GameDay” and FOX’s “Big Noon” pregame shows are traveling to Columbus for the occasion.

The teams enter with matching 6-0 records with a 3-0 mark in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes are coming off a 41-7 shellacking of Purdue on Saturday, a game in which they held out their top two running backs, TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, as well as No. 2 receiver Emeka Egbuka to rest injuries.

Penn State entered this week with the nation’s top pass defense, but the Lions haven’t faced an offense ranked in the top 50 in passing yards so far this season. The Buckeyes were No. 19 coming into this week and boast arguably the country’s most talented wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr.

The pressure will be on first-year starting quarterbacks Allar, an Ohio native, and Kyle McCord, a New Jersey native who played his high school ball at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia with Harrison.

Ohio State’s offense may be a bit below its usual high standards — to be expected when you’re replacing the No. 2 overall pick at quarterback, C.J. Stroud — but the defense has been much better in its second season under coordinator Jim Knowles.

The winner dramatically increases their chances of reaching the College Football Playoff, as the Big Ten looks to be the most likely conference to earn two bids this year — if any do.