Penn State recruited Drew Allar for games like this.

The Nittany Lions have struggled mightily to break through against Ohio State, winning just one of their last 11 matchups against the Buckeyes. Often, one of the decisive factors has been at quarterback, a position which Ohio State recruits as well as anyone in the country.

This time, the Lions were able to go into Ohio and land a player who eventually became the country’s top quarterback recruit, according to one service. Another Ohio native, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, had an early relationship with Allar before the coach landed at Penn State, and the Lions did well to identify him before his game took a major step forward with the help of his personal quarterback coach, Brad Maendler.

But even head coach James Franklin didn’t expect this.

“I’ve never seen a transformation like it,” Franklin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “To be honest with you, I didn’t even really believe in it. I’ve always been a believer that you can really improve quarterbacks 90% of the time through their footwork and timing and their anticipation and pre-snap understanding of defense. That’s when the game starts to slow down. That’s where you can really help quarterbacks, especially at the college level.

”We just don’t get that much time to do straight (individual work) with guys. Brad’s ability with Drew’s commitment and work ethic, his transformation was crazy. That just continued. He just kept getting better.”

Now 6-0 as a starter with 15 total touchdowns and no interceptions this season, Allar faces by far his toughest challenge in Columbus, some 100 miles away from his hometown of Medina.

He battles another former five-star recruit and first-year starter in Ohio State’s Kyle McCord, a New Jersey native who played his high school ball in Philadelphia for St. Joseph’s Prep.

Ohio State didn’t get seriously involved in Allar’s recruitment until late in the process. And now the 6-foot-5 NFL hopeful will be looking to knock the Buckeyes from the ranks of the unbeaten on Saturday.

“I think he’s done a good job in his first year (as a starter),” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “He’s had poise, he’s a big, strong QB who leads the team well, manages the game well and then has a good makeup. I think he’s got a great future ahead of him.”

The Buckeyes weren’t originally focused on the in-state Allar for a very good reason. They already had a commitment from Quinn Ewers, then rated the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2022 signing class.

But as Allar’s stock began to rise, Ewers ended up graduating a year early and joining Ohio State’s 2021 class instead. By the time the Buckeyes were back in the market for a 2022 signal-caller, Allar was already firmly in the Lions’ camp.

“He’s an Ohio kid who had a great career,” Day said. “We had already had Quinn Ewers committed to us, and then there was a reclassification. At that point (Allar) was already committed to Penn State. But a lot of respect for him and his program, and certainly being from the state of Ohio. He’s a good player.”

Not that the Buckeyes didn’t try to sway him to stay home. Especially as his national profile rose during his senior season, leading to his emergence as the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, per a ranking by 247sports.

“He kind of just kept getting better, and then went from a three-star to a four-star to arguably, depending on which service you follow, No. 1 recruit in the country,” Franklin said. “And then some of those people that hadn’t offered him before started to offer him.

“Again, because of Drew and how he’s wired — and mom and dad and how they’re wired and how they raised him — and then how thorough we were and how thorough they were, it didn’t change.

“I remember them calling us and saying, ‘Hey, we just want you to know this coach called us and we don’t know how to do it because we don’t want to be rude. But we don’t really want to talk to them, and I don’t want you to hear we’re talking to these people, because we’re not.’ ”

Allar ended up signing with Penn State in December 2021, enrolling the next month and winning the No. 2 job behind Sean Clifford for last season before taking over as the starter this year.

Ewers, meanwhile, spent just one year in Columbus before transferring back to his home state, where he has started for Texas in 2022 and 2023.

For the first time in several seasons, the Buckeyes were scrambling a bit at quarterback — at least, scrambling by their lofty standards.

After having a first-round draft pick under center for five straight seasons — Dwayne Haskins (2018), Justin Fields (2019-20) and C.J. Stroud (2021-22) — Ohio State came out of training camp without officially naming a starter between McCord and Devin Brown.

The job has been McCord’s the entire way, though, and he has one notable experience edge over Allar. While Penn State has won every game this season by at least three scores, the Buckeyes needed McCord to drive them 75 yards in the final minutes to beat Notre Dame last month in South Bend.

It’s entirely possible the Lions will need Allar to pull off a similar feat on Saturday to pull the upset.

“We practice those things with two-minute drills and thing likes that,” Franklin said. “(But) there are some things that are just going to have to organically happen. But we expect this to be one of those types of games.

“We’ve played these guys for a long time. Probably up to the last two years, probably played them as well as anybody in the conference. But we gotta find a way to be able to win in the fourth quarter and win these one-possession games.”