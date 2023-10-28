🔊 Listen to this

Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) is in line for a bigger role this week if starter Chop Robinson isn’t ready to return from injury.

Masked to some extent for six games, Penn State’s biggest concern coming into the season was fully exposed against Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions’ passing game wasn’t nearly good enough to beat the Buckeyes last week. The receivers weren’t able to get enough separation and Drew Allar remains out of sync with them on too many plays where the quarterback looked to be expecting a different route.

Transfers Dante Cephas and Malik McClain haven’t made a significant impact on offense and a multi-week injury to starter Harrison Wallace didn’t help develop a rhythm outside of KeAndre Lambert-Smith and tight ends Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren.

Regardless of who is at fault, it’s a concern for the Lions as they try to regroup for today’s matchup with Indiana at Beaver Stadium.

“We’re behind in the passing game,” coach James Franklin told reporters in State College after a practice this week. “I think we’ve shown some flashes. I think (Wallace’s) injury (didn’t help), when we didn’t have a whole lot of proven guys before that. I think some guys that have come in have transitioned a little bit slower than we had hoped.

“But this is an opportunity to take a step this week and build confidence moving forward. I think there’s guys in that room that have the ability to do the job and do the job at a high level. It’s about consistency physically. But it’s also consistency mentally.”

Franklin said he’s careful with his answers in public on the topic as to not sound “divisive” to the players in the locker room.

Behind closed doors, he said, the discussions on where to improve are more candid. Especially this past week.

“The reality is there’s room for growth there,” Franklin said. “And there’s some times where things happen … where a guy runs the wrong route, or the wrong assignment. I’m not going to come out and say those things. Or on the offensive line. Or the defensive line.

“Those things happen. And those things may limit playing time or opportunities. But I’m not going to come into the press conference and necessarily say that when it doesn’t necessarily make sense.”

THREE AND OUT

Pribula possibilities

With the passing game struggling in Columbus, Franklin said he didn’t consider giving a look to backup quarterback Beau Pribula. But the Lions are still looking for ways to utilize Pribula because his running ability adds a different dimension to the offense.

Franklin, though, isn’t in favor of taking Allar off the field. Instead, the idea is to find a way to use both, perhaps as the Lions did for a few seasons with Trace McSorley and Tommy Stevens.

“I think there’s been some plans for us each week to try to get both Beau and Drew on the field at the same time, which I think could cause some conflicts and cause some challenges,” Franklin said Thursday on his weekly radio show. “If you just put Beau on the field by himself, people defend you differently. But with those two guys on the field at the same time, I think that can cause some issues.”

Regardless of whether that happens on Saturday, history suggests Pribula will get some playing time against the Hoosiers in the second half with the Lions installed as massive favorites.

“We’ve been very pleased with Beau and Beau has done a nice job,” Franklin said. “And we had some plans to use him last week as well. So far this season he’s been able to get into the game, play really well and run the offense.”

Hoosiers hurting

As much as Penn State isn’t feeling great about its offense this past week, things have been far worse in Bloomington.

Indiana coach Tom Allen is firmly on the hot seat with a 2-5 record and 0-4 in Big Ten play, with just one win over an FBS team this year, needing overtime to survive against Akron.

It was enough that Allen opened October by firing offensive coordinator Walt Bell. He has been replaced by former Temple head coach Rod Carey, who was hired to lead the Owls by Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft.

“Rod obviously has a significant background,” Franklin said. “Been a head coach at Temple. Been a head coach at Northern Illinois. Very, very well thought of, and I think he’s done a nice job coming into a tough situation. Obviously there’s a connection there with Pat. Pat hired him at Temple.

“Offensively it’s hard for me to sit here and say what they are because it’s just not a whole lot of data on that because he has not been in the position very long.”

The latest change has been to turn things over at quarterback to Brendan Sorsby, who has split time this season with Tayven Jackson.

Sorsby played the whole way last week in a 31-14 home loss to Rutgers. He finished 15-for-31 for a touchdown and no interceptions. He did add 49 yards and a score on the ground.

Defensive end depth

It seems likely that the Lions will be without one of their top NFL prospects on defense after edge rusher Chop Robinson left the game against the Buckeyes in the second quarter and did not return.

Franklin said Robinson’s injury was not long term, but there’s little urgency to get him back on the field this week, especially not with tougher matchup against Maryland and No. 2 Michigan on the horizon.

Penn State also had another member of their two-deep at defensive end go down against the Buckeyes as Amin Vanover was knocked out of the game in the second half.

“I think Amin could be a … game time decision,” Franklin said. “And then even then, depending on how much work he got during the week, will still be a decision that needs to be made. I think a little bit too is how veteran of a player is it in terms of how much practice time they miss and how much football they’ve played here. That plays a part into it as well.”

If Robinson indeed sits out on Saturday, Dani Dennis-Sutton figures to get the start in his place.

One player in line to get more work is true freshman Jameial Lyons, who is in line for a redshirt but only because of the Lions’ depth at the position.

“We have played a ton of guys at defensive end,” Franklin said. “There’s also a young guy that we’ve been excited about who’s coming on, Jameial Lyons. So that plays a part in it as well. With Chop, we hope to get him back sooner rather than later. But, I don’t have any that information right now.”