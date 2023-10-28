🔊 Listen to this

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) sacks Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) causing a fumble during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday in State College.

Indiana quarterback Brendan Sorsby (15) throws a touchdown pass against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday in State College.

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) catches a touchdown pass in front of Indiana defensive back Jordan Grier (16) during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday in State College.

Drew Allar followed his worst throw of the season with his best. Penn State’s defense ended its worst performance of the season with its biggest play.

The Nittany Lions needed it to avoid one of the worst upset losses in school history.

Installed as five-score favorites over Indiana, No. 10 Penn State stared down an unthinkable defeat in the final minutes to survive 33-24 against the Hoosiers on Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Tied 24-24 with with 1:46 to go, Allar came through with a rare completed deep ball, connecting with KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 57-yard touchdown. On the next play from scrimmage, Dani Dennis-Sutton came up with a strip sack for the Lions defense as the ball was knocked all the way through the back of the end zone for a game-sealing safety.

Clutch plays, to be sure. But the Lions (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) required them because of their own sloppy play throughout the game.

Allar had terrible timing for first career interception on the drive before the winning touchdown. Trying to make a play under pressure on third down, the true sophomore lobbed an ugly ball off of his back foot. It was easily picked off to give the Hoosiers the ball at the Lions’ 21 trailing just 24-21.

The play ended an all-time FBS record streak. Allar had gone 311 passes without an interception to open his career, shattering the mark held by Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III (209).

“In that situation, I can’t put the ball in jeopardy,” Allar told reporters in State College. “Being up three, kind of backed up in our own territory … at the end of the day, I just can’t do that. I probably should’ve just ate the sack and give the punt team a chance to flip the field.”

Allar praised the defense for getting a quick stop afterward to bail him out.

With quarterback Brendan Sorsby playing through pain from an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder, Indiana kept things conservative after the turnover, running it three times for 4 yards before booting a tying 35-yard field goal.

Then the Lions finally woke up.

Despite a holding penalty on the ensuing kickoff, the offense opened with a 11-yard toss to Kaytron Allen, who then took a handoff for 10 for another first down.

Allar, who couldn’t connect with Dante Cephas or Malik McClain on deep shots earlier in the game, made sure this one counted. He had Lambert-Smith one-on-one down the right sideline and took advantage of a pristine pocket to drop it on the receiver’s hands.

Lambert-Smith was able to tightrope his way to the end zone for the score, and disaster for the Lions was averted. But only narrowly.

“Stuff happens,” Allar said of his ability to recover from a crucial mistake. “You have to flush it. You can’t dwell on the past. We had another opportunity to go out there and win the game, and we did just that.

“That’s why we play football. To have opportunities like that to go down and win a game. … Dre made a fantastic catch. It was pretty good coverage, honestly. But Dre made a great catch and was able to stay in bounds the rest of the way.”

The game continued a troubling trend for Penn State in recent years of sub-par performances following the team’s first loss of the season.

After losing 20-12 last week at No. 3 Ohio State with the undefeated Buckeyes putting up 365 yards, Penn State gave up 24 points and 349 yards to Indiana (2-6, 0-5).

That included the two longest plays of the season allowed by the Lions, as Sorsby threw touchdowns of 90 and 69 yards in the first half. Penn State entered the day ranked No. 1 in the nation in total defense at 218.1 yards per game allowed. The Hoosiers had 220 at halftime.

Despite trailing 7-0 and 14-7 in the game, the Lions managed to take a 17-14 lead into halftime. Khalil Dinkins caught a touchdown and Nick Singleton ran for another. Safety Jaylen Reed, who found himself chasing Indiana receivers on both of the Hoosiers’ scores, came up with a late interception to set up a go-ahead field goal by Alex Felkins.

It wasn’t the first time the Lions had turned in an uninspiring first half before pulling away in the second. And when Theo Johnson hauled in a touchdown from Allar in the third quarter for a 24-14 lead, it looked like it might happen again.

But the put-away scores never came. And when Sorsby threw his third touchdown of the day early in the fourth quarter, the prospect of losing as a 31-point favorite became very real for the Lions.

Asked how much the emotion of the loss to Ohio State was still weighing on his team this week, James Franklin was blunt.

“No one cares, let’s be honest, for me to sit here and say that,” the Lions coach said. “I appreciate the question and I understand the question. But no one cares. So for us, we’ve got to find a way to handle adversity during games, adversity during the week and adversity in life and rebound and tune out all the other stuff. And I think for the most part, we’ve done a pretty good job of that.

“But to your point — is it easy? No. But no one cares.”

INFIRMARY REPORT

• Penn State’s inconsistent passing game took a significant hit in the first half when starting wideout Harrison Wallace was knocked out of the game with an injury.

Wallace went off to the locker room after diving for a pass with a defender landing on top of him. He was later spotted with his right arm in a sling, ending his day and perhaps putting him out for much longer.

Cephas saw more reps on Saturday and was announced along with the starters on offense before the game.

• As expected, starting defensive end Chop Robinson was ruled out before the game with an undisclosed injury. Robinson exited last week’s game at Ohio State in the second quarter and was eventually carted off the sideline.

Franklin said during the week he did not expect Robinson to be out long term. Dennis-Sutton got his first career start in Robinson’s place.

• Lackawanna College alum JB Nelson was back on the field for the first time since being injured four weeks ago at Northwestern. Vega Ioane made his third straight start at left guard as the two continue to split time at the position.

UP NEXT

The Lions may not have inspired much confidence with their recent play, but they’re in a better place than next week’s opponent. Penn State visits Maryland next Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in College Park. FOX will carry the broadcast.

The Terrapins (5-3, 2-3) underwent their annual October freefall, losing 33-27 on Saturday at Northwestern, a two-touchdown underdog.

It’s a very familiar script for the Terps, who opened the season 5-0 and led Ohio State on the road before losing 37-17. That was followed by a 27-24 home loss to Illinois on a last-second field goal.

A bye week couldn’t prevent the skid from hitting three games as Maryland trailed most of the day against the Wildcats, who were starting their backup quarterback. A late rally for the Terps ended on an interception.