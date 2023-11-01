🔊 Listen to this

Penn State checked in at No. 11 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, which were unveiled on Tuesday night.

A year from now, that would put the Nittany Lions in a playoff spot. This fall, they’ve got some work to do to have a shot at the top four.

The Lions are looking to rebound from their worst stretch of the season, a 20-12 loss at Ohio State that was followed Saturday by a 33-24 win vs. Indiana, a game that was tied in the final minutes.

“I don’t think in general on Saturday we played our best football,” coach James Franklin said earlier Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “We’ve arguably been the best defense in college football. … (Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz) was very honest and transparent with the defense on areas that we got to get better.

“We’ve obviously played better. I don’t think there is any doubt about that. So we worked on those things on Sunday. We made the corrections that needed to be made. I think we’ll be better for it.”

They’ll have to be for the next tests as the Lions head to Maryland on Saturday before hosting Michigan the following weekend — their chance for a signature win that could get them back in the conversation to reach the playoff.

An 11-1 finish wouldn’t guarantee a spot in the top four, but it would give them a chance even if tiebreakers didn’t fall their way to reach the Big Ten championship game.

For now, Penn State is behind a top 10 of Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. The first five are undefeated and the next five are all 7-1 along with the Lions. But the teams ahead all have at least one win over a top-20 team and Penn State is lacking that.

The playoff is set to expand to 12 teams for the 2024 season, which would land the Lions in the bracket as the final at-large team in this set of rankings, traveling to Oregon for a first-round matchup.

But there’s little point to looking ahead right now for Franklin and the Lions, who played last week without talented edge rusher Chop Robinson and then saw two more starters — wideout Harrison Wallace and right tackle Caedan Wallace — exit with injuries.

Franklin gave no update on Wallace on Tuesday — standard procedure for the coach when the injuries is not season-ending. But it’s hard to imagine Wallace playing this week against the Terrapins, as he was spotted on the sideline with his right arm in a sling.

“We felt like (Wallace) and KeAndre (Lambert-Smith) were two of the more proven commodities we had,” Franklin said. “We had Trey. We lost Trey for a couple weeks. Then we get Trey back. Then we lost him again. There is no doubt when you have two guys at a position and you lose one of them as your proven commodity and playmakers, it no doubt has an impact.

“There has been a bunch of conversation really since training camp about wanting somebody else to step up into that third role, which right now would be the second role, and has been for a good part of the season.”

That hasn’t happened yet. Lambert-Smith has been solid and broke loose for the Lions’ biggest play of the year, a tiebreaking 57-yard touchdown in the final two minutes against Indiana.

Transfers Dante Cephas and Malik McClain will have an opportunity to step up, with Franklin saying that “consistency” was the biggest factor for the receiver room as a whole.

On the offensive line, Franklin said he expects Wallace to be able to play this week. True sophomore Drew Shelton filled in against the Hoosiers and is also expected to get some reps at tackle vs. the Terps.

“We have a lot of confidence in him,” Franklin said of Shelton. “Does he need to get better like they all do and be more consistent? Yes. There is no doubt about it.

“But he’s been very steady and consistent since he’s got here. Doesn’t get too high or low. Very conscientious young man. Does a really nice job. … We’re going to need him.”