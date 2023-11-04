🔊 Listen to this

Penn State can celebrate the record now. Superstition wouldn’t let the team even mention it before this week.

Drew Allar went 311 consecutive passes without throwing an interception to start his career. That was 100 more passes without a pick than anyone else in FBS history.

More important than the record to Allar and the Nittany Lions, however, was that after pass No. 312 was intercepted on Saturday — leading to a game-tying field goal by Indiana in the fourth quarter — pass No. 314 went for a winning touchdown.

And a week after Allar was despondent while talking to reporters after a rough performance in a loss at Ohio State, he looked and sounded much better following his first pick and first fourth-quarter winning drive.

How the sophomore quarterback responds from here will determine Penn State’s season. The next three games are against teams with a combined record of 19-5, starting with Saturday’s trip to Maryland and followed by home games against No. 3 Michigan and Rutgers.

“I think it starts with all the support I have here,” Allar said after the win. “Whether it’s teammates or coaches, I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to be around as a support system.”

It was a key moment in Allar’s career. Because while a quarterback can have NFL size to go with an NFL arm, success comes just as much from the mental or psychological side of the game.

For as bad as Allar’s interception was — and the third-down desperation heave over the middle off of his back foot was quite bad — the Lions hope it turns into a net positive because of his response.

“I’ve been pleased with his development physically, pleased with his development mentally,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “I think we got to do a better job helping him and making plays for him. He has to be more consistent with somethings as well.

“… Then I think the other thing that goes into this as well, is there is a lot more to being the quarterback at a place like Penn State than just running the offense and managing the games. … I’m pleased with how it’s going, but there is obviously a lot of room for growth there, not just specifically with him, but the pieces around him as well.”

THREE AND OUT

Clutch catches

Penn State’s passing game hasn’t exactly put up prolific numbers this season. But there is one category where the Lions lead the nation — touchdown catches by tight ends.

The Lions’ top three tight ends have 10 touchdown grabs between them. Tyler Warren has five to lead the team, Theo Johnson has three and Khalil Dinkins has added two.

“I think they’ve played pretty well,” tight ends coach Ty Howle said. “They’ve been able to give us flexibility in our offense through their ability to do a ton of different jobs, from being split out to being in tight in the run game and protecting and being red zone threats for us. A big thing is being physical in blocking. And, they’ve shown they can to do that and mix it up and be extensions in the pass game.”

Penn State certainly misses the strong all-around play of Brenton Strange, a second-round draft pick in the spring, particularly as a blocker in the run game. But this season’s group has made their catches count, with those 10 scores coming on 41 catches.

Dinkins’ two scores have come on his only two catches of the season. Both of them came on fourth-and-short situations out of a jumbo formation.

“I’ve been pleased with how they’re playing,” Howle said. “We can continue to get better in a lot of different aspects, and that’s the goal every day. I’ve been happy with the way they’ve approached the season. They work their tails off on and off the field. I just want to keep making sure they continue to grow as well.”

Going against Gattis

After a year in Miami, Josh Gattis is back in the Big Ten, where he has spent much of his coaching career.

The former Penn State wide receivers coach is in his first season as offensive coordinator at Maryland with the Terrapins ranking 37th in scoring offense (32.6 points per game), 48th in total offense (418.4 yards per game) and 30th in passing offense (280.5 ypg).

Gattis spent six seasons on Franklin’s staff — two at Vanderbilt and four at Penn State. He left for Alabama in 2018 after Ricky Rahne was promoted to offensive coordinator, then got a shot running his own offense at Michigan from 2019-21, winning the Broyles Award as the country’s top assistant coach in 2021.

He left Ann Arbor to serve as Miami’s offensive coordinator last season but was fired in January before landing with the Terps. Gattis and Maryland coach Mike Locksley were both assistants on offense at Alabama in 2018.

“Probably one of the big reasons why Locks hired him — there is familiarity there,” Franklin said. “They don’t have to change the offense and hire a new coordinator to come in. They can build on what they’re currently doing.

“There are obviously things in Josh’s personality and philosophy that are probably magnified, and other areas that are probably decreased based on the previous coordinator. We know him — he knows us.”

Franklin and the Lions got the better of Gattis and the Wolverines in 2019 and 2020 before Michigan pulled out a win in 2021 with a late touchdown.

Infirmary report

There’s no guarantee he plays against his former team, but edge rusher Chop Robinson will at least be with the Lions on Saturday.

Robinson made the trip to Maryland and was at the team hotel on Friday, according to a report from Lions247. Robinson had been knocked out of the Ohio State game two weeks ago and did not appear to be on the sideline a week later against Indiana.

Franklin has said that he did not expect Robinson to be out long term. Robinson would certainly be eager to play against Maryland, the team he initially signed with out of high school before hitting the transfer portal and landing with the Lions.

Robinson was particularly fired up during last season’s 30-0 shutout of Terps, including barking at quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa after a hard hit at the sideline.

Not with the team this week will be wide receiver Harrison Wallace, who left last week’s win with his right arm in a sling.

Kent State transfer Dante Cephas figures to have a bigger role with Wallace out.

“He’s getting more comfortable. He’s getting more confident,” Franklin said of Cephas. “I don’t necessarily want to speak about his last situation, but I think we put a little bit more on the guys in terms of splits, in terms of route adjustments, in terms of responsibilities.

“But he’s gotten more and more comfortable and more and more confident as he’s gotten more reps and gotten more opportunities. That’s been a positive. But that’s really the biggest thing. He shows flashes that obviously he can do some really good things. It’s about the consistency that I keep talking about.”