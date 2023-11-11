🔊 Listen to this

Fans display a sign about Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh outside of Beaver Stadium before an NCAA football game against Penn State on Saturday in State College.

Penn State defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) sacks Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday in State College.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar scores a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA football game Saturday in State College.

STATE COLLEGE — First it was Chop Robinson bringing pressure off the edge. Then it was Dani Dennis-Sutton for a sack. Adisa Isaac made his presence felt, too.

Penn State’s future NFL pass-rushers caused chaos for Michigan on the opening drives of Saturday’s game. So the Wolverines simply stopped trying to throw the ball.

At all.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy dumped off a pass to tight end Colston Loveland for no gain with 6:14 left in the second quarter. Statistically speaking, it was the last pass Michigan attempted for the rest of the game.

No, seriously. McCarthy — a Heisman Trophy candidate who came into the day completing more than 75% of his passes — was officially 0-for-0 in the second half as the Wolverines ran it 30 times to seal a 24-15 win over the Nittany Lions.

There is one asterisk. McCarthy did put the ball in the air once in the fourth quarter, taking a shot out of play-action, but the play was wiped out on a pass interference call against Penn State.

So McCarthy’s line for the day was 7-for-8 for just 60 yards.

And it was a winning strategy for Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who was stepping in again as acting head coach for the suspended Jim Harbaugh.

“They got a lot of explosive runs on third-and-long,” said Dennis-Sutton, who had the lone sack of the day. “We were in our (seven-defensive back) package sometimes and they would hit the open gaps. Sometimes we couldn’t get (that) package out there on third down and they wanted to get it off quick or hit open gaps.”

The most likely path to victory for Penn State on the day was a big play by one of those defensive ends forcing a game-changing turnover.

By keeping the ball in the hands of standout running backs Blake Corum (26 carries, 152 yards, two TDs) and Donovan Edwards (10 carries, 52 yards, one TD) the Wolverines were able to keep the Lions at arm’s length the rest of the way.

“We realized they were bringing in more linemen and whatnot,” Isaac said. “Obviously (with) film study, you kinda pick up what they’re trying to do. But at the end of the day, we knew we had to stop the run regardless of what it was. We’ve gotta be better.”

For the Lions defense, it wasn’t as bad as last year’s nightmare in Ann Arbor when the Wolverines ran for a shocking 418 yards in a blowout. But it was enough to hand Penn State another loss in a big game.

This time it was 227 yards rushing for Michigan, punctuated by touchdown runs of 22 and 30 yards, plus a 44-yard burst by Corum.

Penn State entered the day ranked No. 1 in the country against the run, allowing just over 60 yards per game — a number skewed a bit by sacks but still impressive.

In the end, Michigan was better.

“We’re going to get on film and see whatever happened with that,” safety Kevin Winston Jr. said. “But this is a great team in Michigan, great running backs, great O-line, great team overall. You never know what’s going to happen on any given day. We’ll get back into the film room and see what happened. Whatever happened, we’ll fix it.

TWO-POINT TRIES

The Lions went for two after both of their touchdowns on Saturday, once while trailing 14-9 just before halftime and again down 24-15 with a few minutes left in the game.

Both were passes that fell incomplete as Michigan defended both attempts well, giving quarterback Drew Allar nowhere to go with the ball.

“I felt like points were going to be at a premium,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “These are the things we talk about before the game. We use analytics as well as conversations as a staff. … We didn’t know how many opportunities we were going to get, so we tried to maximize them.”

The second failed conversion essentially ended the game, keeping Michigan ahead by two scores with just 2:16 left to play. The Wolverines recovered the ensuing onside kick.

INFIRMARY REPORT

• Defensive ends Robinson and Amin Vanover, both injured three weeks earlier against Ohio State, were back in action for the Lions on Saturday.

Robinson and Vanover had both missed games against Indiana and Maryland but neither appeared on Penn State’s availability report in the morning. Franklin said Robinson would be good to go in a live interview with ESPN on “College GameDay.”

• Still out of action is wide receiver Harrison Wallace, who left the Indiana game two weeks ago with his right arm in a sling.

Kent State transfer Dante Cephas again took Wallace’s spot in the starting lineup opposite KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

UP NEXT

Penn State won’t have long to sulk as the Lions come right back for their home finale and senior day next Saturday when they host an improved — and bowl-eligible — Rutgers team at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff will be set for noon with either FOX or FS1 carrying the broadcast.

The Scarlet Knights have had their best season since joining the Big Ten in 2014 and even held a halftime lead against Ohio State this month before the Buckeyes pulled away.

In other words, the Lions are going to need to avoid the type of hangover they had after their own loss to the Buckeyes, one that nearly cost them a win against Indiana.