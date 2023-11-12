🔊 Listen to this

Penn State’s defense played well enough to beat Ohio State and Michigan in the two biggest games of the season. The offense couldn’t hold up its end.

James Franklin, evidently, had seen enough.

The Nittany Lions coach fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 24-15 loss to the Wolverines knocked Penn State out of the Big Ten title race as well as the College Football Playoff picture.

“We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time,” Franklin said through the school. “We wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

The Centre Daily Times first reported the change.

Running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and Ty Howle will split coordinator duties for the rest of the season, which includes a home finale against Rutgers on Saturday, a Black Friday trip to Detroit to play Michigan State and a bowl game.

Seider is the longest-tenured assistant on offense. Howle, a former Penn State offensive lineman, has play-calling experience at FCS Western Illinois, where he worked under Charlie Fisher, a former assistant for Bill O’Brien with the Lions.

Yurcich also served as quarterbacks coach. Penn State did not immediately address who would work with the quarterbacks for the rest of the season, but a logical choice would be an on-field promotion for graduate assistant Danny O’Brien, who served as Drew Allar’s contact on the sideline with Yurcich in the booth.

It’s the third time Franklin has fired his offensive coordinator in his 10 seasons at the helm in Happy Valley and the first time he has dismissed an assistant coach during the season.

Franklin removed John Donovan a day after the end of the regular season in 2015. Joe Moorhead had great success in 2016 and 2017 before taking the head coaching job at Mississippi State. Solid offensive numbers continued in 2018 and 2019 under Ricky Rahne, who left to become the head coach at Old Dominion, though he wasn’t as strong of a play-caller as Moorhead.

Penn State has been looking for a more dynamic offense recently. In 2020, Kirk Ciarrocca took over but never had much of a chance to work with the team, as the COVID-19 pandemic struck and derailed the Lions, who started that shortened season 0-5.

Franklin elected to make a move in January 2021 when Yurcich — then the offensive coordinator at Texas — became available, moving quickly to bring him in simultaneously with firing Ciarrocca.

Yurcich was in the midst of his third season with the Lions, who have scored plenty of points this year, just not nearly enough in the two games that mattered most.

Following each of Penn State’s losses this season, Franklin publicly took issue with an aspect of his offense’s play-calling.

After a 20-12 loss at Ohio State, Franklin said he thought they could have run the ball more in what was a one-possession game for most of the day.

“When you look at today, and the combination of lack of success on third down and lack of explosive plays, we gotta look at that hard,” Franklin said. “I think there’s some things that we can do in terms of how we’re calling the plays.”

Penn State had some success running on Saturday against Michigan, but the passing game was abysmal, as Allar finished 10-for-22 for just 70 yards as well as two more incompletions on failed two-point conversions.

A lack of weapons at receiver was the team’s biggest question mark coming into the season, and after both losses, Franklin cited a lack of separation as a problem. But he seemed upset about more than just the personnel after Saturday’s loss.

“We’ve gotta do a better job of calling a game to allow a quarterback to get into rhythm,” Franklin said. “That is critical. We’ve gotta find easy completions for a quarterback to get into rhythm. That’s what everybody does.”