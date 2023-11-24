🔊 Listen to this

Chances are that Penn State will need Beau Pribula to contribute again — possibly as soon as Friday.

The redshirt freshman quarterback is in line to back up a banged-up Drew Allar as the Lions close out the regular season against Michigan State at Ford Field in Detroit.

But even before Allar appeared to injure his throwing shoulder in the third quarter last week, the Nittany Lions got Pribula on the field at the same time as Allar early in the game. It was a designed run for Pribula, who ended up finishing with 71 yards on the ground to give the offense a different look.

Lions coach James Franklin said throughout this week that Allar is expected to be back under center after he took a punishing hit on Saturday against Rutgers during a scramble on the opening drive of the second half.

Allar tried to run another play but immediately tossed the ball away and went to the medical tent. Upon emerging, he seemed to have trouble raising his right arm above his shoulder as he worked it out.

Pribula took over the rest of the way as the Lions kept it almost exclusively on the ground.

“It’s a difficult thing to do, but I always take pride in preparing as if I’m the starter,” Pribula said after the win. “And obviously when the time arises like it did today, I was prepared and ready to go.

“It’s great — all of the offensive coaches got me prepared for this. They’re always staying on me and making sure I know everything and I’m ready to go at all times.”

That includes this next matchup against the Spartans. The Lions and interim offensive coordinators Ja’Juan Seider and Ty Howle had some success last week with both Allar and Pribula keeping defenses honest with their legs.

With Allar coming off an injury, that could mean more opportunities for Pribula to run those plays himself — with or without Allar on the field.

THREE AND OUT

Allar watch

There remains a chance Allar won’t be able to play, giving Pribula his first career start. The most likely cause would be some sort of setback for Allar during the week.

Were his injury more serious — something involving structural damage — he almost certainly would not have remained on the sideline last Saturday and instead left for further testing.

That doesn’t mean Penn State wasn’t being cautious with him this week.

Though Allar was suited up for practice on Tuesday, he didn’t throw the ball during the period that was open to reporters in State College, which raised some eyebrows.

“We didn’t throw him today while you guys were out there, just so you guys could blow up Twitter and Instagram. … We did that just to mess with you guys,” Franklin joked. “But no, that’s not the case. We’re still confident that he’ll be ready to go (Friday).”

Because of the differences in skillsets between the two quarterbacks, practice likely would have looked a lot different if Pribula was in line for the start as far back as Tuesday.

“If we were game planning for Drew to be the primary quarterback, it would be a little bit different (than) if we were preparing for Beau to be the primary quarterback,” Franklin said. “We would emphasize different things. But that’s why it’s good … that really our model and plan doesn’t need to change based on the information that we have right now.”

Offense in flux

Regardless of how things shake out at quarterback, the Lions have a plan after things worked out well enough in the second half with Pribula last week.

The Lions were able to adapt to losing Allar in the same week that offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was fired.

Franklin stuck to his guns and didn’t reveal which of his interim co-coordinators was calling the plays, even in the context of offering praise.

“I don’t think it’s necessary or needed, in my opinion,” Franklin said. “Both of those guys are doing a great job. The whole staff is involved. They’re co-coordinators, so they’re both sharing that responsibility. And to get into the details of how it’s actually happening on game day, I don’t feel like that is necessary in my opinion. … But I think that’s the right way to handle it as of right now.”

The circumstances suggest that Howle is the one with play-calling duties. The former Penn State offensive lineman has done it before at a previous stop (FCS Western Illinois) and is the offensive assistant who spends game day up in the booth, which is where Franklin — a former offensive coordinator himself — said he prefers the calls to come from.

Onto Detroit

As for the other side, Michigan State changed quarterbacks midway through a lost season, making the switch from Noah Kim to Katin Houser, who has helped the Spartans win two of their last three after the team had a six-game losing streak.

Last week’s win at Indiana kept Michigan State out of the basement in the Big Ten East as the program goes through another transition following the September firing of head coach Mel Tucker.

Long-time Spartans assistant Harlon Barnett was the logical choice to step in as the interim coach, but it was never going to be easy for a team in turmoil.

At 4-7 with no bowl game to prep for, Friday could well be Barnett’s last game with the program after playing for the Spartans and coaching at his alma mater for 15 seasons over two stints.

“I try not to think about it, to be honest with you, until we get there,” Barnett said. “I’ll probably say something on Thursday, you’ll get all of these emotions involved. But really it’s after the game, we’ll just share what we think of the season.

“At the same time, you know life goes on. In some cases, nobody cares. That’s how life goes, and you can keep pushing. This team understands adverse situations and there’s uncertainty, but if you keep going and finish, everything will be OK.”

The game will be a homecoming for three Penn State defensive starters in twins Kalen and Kobe King along with Jaylen Reed, all of whom played their high school ball in Detroit.

While Kalen King drew most of the attention this year as a preseason All-America pick at cornerback, Kobe has done well in a full season as the Lions’ starting middle linebacker.

“I just think he’s done a really good job in year one as a starter getting better every single week,” Franklin said. “Playing with more confidence, taking control of the defense, not only physically but verbally. Being the quarterback of the defense. Playing a physical brand of football and being able to take on a little bit more reps.

“So I think he’s put himself in really good position to finish this year strong and then also be one of those guys that we’re focusing on for next year. And I think a lot of people will be focusing on as an exciting prospect at the middle linebacker position in the Big Ten, nationally, and then down the road as well.”