Olu Fashanu’s claim to fame in his first season as a starter was not allowing a sack.

Almost a full year later, that still holds true for Penn State’s soon-to-be All-American at left tackle. And the first of perhaps many postseason honors came on Wednesday.

Fashanu was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year as the Big Ten’s best lineman and was also a unanimous first-team all-conference selection.

Projected to be one of the first linemen drafted next spring, Fashanu was in on 382 pass blocking snaps in 12 games, allowing no sacks and just 11 pressures, according to Penn State.

Fashanu was one of four total first-team All-Big Ten picks this season for the Lions. Edge rushers Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac along with linebacker Abdul Carter were recognized on Tuesday.

Other Lions earning All-Big Ten honors on offense were RB Kaytron Allen (second team), OL Hunter Nourzad (second), RB Nick Singleton (third), TE Tyler Warren (third), QB Drew Allar (honorable mention), OL Vega Ioane (HM), TE Theo Johnson (HM), WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (HM), OL JB Nelson (HM), OL Caedan Wallace (HM) and OL Sal Wormley (HM).