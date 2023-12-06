🔊 Listen to this

Chop Robinson came to Penn State in 2022 needing a change of scenery. He leaves as a potential first-round pick.

To help his chances at reaching that goal, the junior defensive end is opting out of the Nittany Lions’ Peach Bowl showdown with Ole Miss to focus on preparing for the draft.

Robinson, who had a strong finish to the season after returning from an injury in October, announced his decision on Tuesday, two days after the Lions earned a bid to their fifth New Year’s Six bowl game in the last eight seasons.

“After careful though, I have decided to forego our bowl game and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft,” Robinson wrote on social media. “From one dream to the next, I am excited to continue this next chapter.”

After spending a year at home state school Maryland, Robinson hit the transfer portal at the end of 2021 and chose Penn State, one of the schools that had recruited him hardest out of high school.

He quickly became a force as a pass-rusher in Penn State’s rotation before taking over as a full-time starter this fall.

While his stats weren’t eye-popping — 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 10 games in 2023 — his speed off the edge forced teams to alter their gameplans around him. Undefeated Big Ten champion Michigan opted to simply run the ball on every play — save one that was wiped out by a penalty — in the second half of the Wolverines’ win in November.

Widely expected to put up an impressive performance at the NFL combine, Robinson is landing in the first round in several projections. Big Ten coaches and media both voted him as a first-team all-conference selection last week.

One coach particularly pleased by this decision is Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, who won’t have to scheme against him for the Dec. 30 bowl game. Kiffin was quick to notice Robinson’s decision, responding to it on social media within 15 minutes with “Best of luck!! Congrats on a great career!!”

Robinson is one of three Penn State players to have received first-round grades from various services throughout the year but the only one to make his intentions for the bowl game known so far.

Left tackle Olu Fashanu is a consensus high first-round pick. Cornerback Kalen King wasn’t as impressive as he was a season ago but will likely still be picked on the first or second night of the draft.

The Lions will try to keep as many players in the fold for the game as possible. Robinson’s departure puts the spotlight on another likely draft pick in fellow starter Adisa Isaac. If he chooses to play against the Rebels, the Lions would still have a formidable duo in Isaac and Dani Dennis-Sutton, who would be backed up by the likes of Amin Vanover, Zuriah Fisher and possibly some reps for true freshman Jameial Lyons.

Other draft-eligible players with decisions to make include linebacker Curtis Jacobs and cornerback Johnny Dixon. And there’s also the matter of defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who is reportedly one of the top candidates for the head coaching job at Duke.

Robinson was a good fit in Diaz’s aggressive scheme, and the two ended up boosting each other’s fortunes these past two seasons.

“Coming to Penn State changed my life,” Robinson said on the field in an interview with NBC following Penn State’s Black Friday shutout of Michigan State, which turned out to be his final game with the Lions.

“To the Penn State fans, thank you from the bottom of my heart for accepting me with open arms and making these past two years the best years of my life,” Robinson wrote on Tuesday. “I will always cherish our time together, and your unwavering support through the many ups and downs is something I will be eternally grateful for.”