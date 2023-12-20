🔊 Listen to this

Plenty of Big Ten games end with the coaches meeting at midfield with just a drive-by handshake. One of the annual exceptions was Penn State and Indiana.

Even after a rocky performance in October in which Penn State nearly lost to the Hoosiers, a three-touchdown underdog, coach James Franklin shared a friendly exchange with Indiana counterpart Tom Allen.

The mutual admiration between the two men helped lead to a new partnership as Allen was officially hired as the Nittany Lions’ new defensive coordinator.

An agreement that was struck over the weekend was formalized on Tuesday following approval from the board of trustees’ subcommittee on compensation.

“I have always had a ton of respect for Tom Allen, and we are excited to welcome him to our staff,” Franklin said through the school. “I’ve enjoyed following his coaching career, and his experience as a head coach and defensive play-caller will bring tremendous value to our program. Coach Allen has led aggressive and attacking style defenses that will complement what we have already established.”

Allen will have a tough act to follow replacing Manny Diaz, who had two stellar seasons in the position before taking over as head coach at Duke earlier this month.

With that success, it’s not a surprise that the Lions went the same route in hiring Allen, who is also a former head coach. Diaz was fired by Miami at the end of 2021 before being quickly snapped up by Penn State. Allen was fired after a 3-9 regular season in 2023, three years after winning Big Ten and national coach of the year awards for his work with the Hoosiers during the abbreviated COVID season.

Like Diaz before him, Allen will also serve as linebackers coach, a role he flourished in at Ole Miss from 2012-14. That job launched his college career, which he spent in the high school ranks from 1992-2006.

Allen was defensive coordinator at South Florida in 2015 and revitalized Indiana’s defense in 2016 before taking over as head coach for the next seven seasons.

“I am thrilled for this opportunity with Penn State football and want to thank coach Franklin and (athletic director Pat) Kraft for believing in me,” Allen said through the school. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Franklin and having been across the sidelines from him, I’ve seen what he is building here.

“To be trusted to join this storied program has me fired up, and I can’t wait to get to work alongside this coaching staff, these student-athletes and to immerse myself in the Happy Valley community.”

Penn State will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball heading into 2024. Andy Kotelnicki was hired from Kansas to replace Mike Yurcich, who was fired in November.

The Lions managed to win the Big Ten the last time they had to do that under Franklin with Joe Moorhead and Brent Pry taking over for John Donovan and Bob Shoop, respectively, in 2016.

Both Allen and Kotelnicki will be in observatory roles this month before fully taking over after the Lions take on Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30.

Tight ends coach Ty Howle and Ja’Juan Seider have been running the offense in the meantime. Franklin did not give details on the defense earlier this month following Diaz’s departure, but safeties coach Anthony Poindexter previously served as defensive coordinator for the bowl game at the end of the 2021 season.

SIGNING DAY

Franklin is expected to discuss Allen’s hiring in depth on Wednesday when he meets with media as part of national signing day.

The early signing period begins Wednesday, but it has become the de facto signing day for the sport. All 25 verbal commitments for Penn State’s class are expected to sign Wednesday morning rather than wait for the traditional February window.

The Lions’ 2024 haul is headlined by the offense with Massachusetts’ Luke Reynolds rated as the nation’s top tight end by one recruiting service. Reynolds and Pittsburgh-area athlete Quinton Martin are consensus top-100 national prospects for the class.

Other Penn State recruits to receive a top-100 overall ranking from at least one service are Ohio quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, Florida defensive back Jon Mitchell, Philadelphia edge rusher Mylachi Williams and Wisconsin offensive linemen Garrett Sexton and Donovan Harbour.