Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

Liam Andrews

★★★★

Position: Defensive line

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

Hometown: Boxford, Mass.

High school: Dexter Southfield

Nation: #6 ATH | #116 ovr.

State: #1 ATH | #2 ovr.

Chose PSU over: South Carolina, Wisconsin

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

★★★

Position: Defensive back

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot, 185 pounds

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

High school: Mandarin

Nation: #65 CB | #663 ovr.

State: #15 CB | #89 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Miami, UCF

Eagan Boyer

★★★

Position: Offensive line

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-8, 250 pounds

Hometown: Cornelius, N.C.

High school: Hough

Nation: #31 OT | #525 ovr.

State: #2 OT | #18 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Auburn, Clemson, Virginia Tech

Caleb Brewer

★★★

Position: Offensive line

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-4, 270pounds

Hometown: Reading

High school: Wyomissing

Nation: #48 IOL | #564 ovr.

State: #3 IOL | #13 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Michigan, Notre Dame

Josiah Brown

★★★

Position: Wide receiver

Ht./Wt.: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

Hometown: Malverne, N.Y.

High school: Malverne

Nation: #63 WR | #393 ovr.

State: #1 WR | #3 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Rutgers, Syracuse

De’Andre Cook

★★★

Position: Defensive line

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-4, 270 pounds

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

High school: Friendship Academy

Nation: #92 DL | #958 ovr.

D.C.: #1 DL | #5 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Alabama, Boston College, North Carolina, Rutgers, USC

Cooper Cousins

★★★★

Position: Offensive line

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds

Hometown: Erie

High school: McDowell

Nation: #4 IOL | #113 ovr.

State: #1 IOL | #2 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Kentucky, Pitt

T.A. Cunningham

★★★

Position: Defensive line

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

High school: Grayson

Nation: #50 DL | #486 ovr.

State: #5 DL | #57 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Georgia, Georgia Tech, USC

Tyseer Denmark

★★★

Position: Wide receiver

Ht./Wt.: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia

High school: Imhotep Charter

Nation: #78 WR | #495 ovr.

State: #2 WR | #10 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Ohio State, Oregon

Xavier Gilliam

★★★

Position: Defensive line

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-2, 280 pounds

Hometown: Montgomery Village, Md.

High school: Quince Orchard

Nation: #69 EDGE | #806 ovr.

State: #7 EDGE | #23 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech

Peter Gonzalez

★★★

Position: Wide receiver

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Hometown: Mars

High school: Central Catholic

Nation: #125 WR | #870 ovr.

State: #3 WR | #23 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin

Ethan Grunkemeyer

★★★★

Position: Quarterback

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Hometown: Lewis Center, Ohio

High school: Olentangy

Nation: #8 QB | #111 ovr.

State: #1 QB | #5 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Cincinnati, Minnesota

Donnie Harbour

★★★

Position: Offensive line

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-3, 315 pounds

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.

High school: Catholic Memorial

Nation: #44 IOL | #518 ovr.

State: #2 IOL | #4 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Ohio State, Tennessee, Wisconsin

Jaylen Harvey

★★★★

Position: Defensive line

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds

Hometown: Gaithersburg, Md.

High school: Quince Orchard

Nation: #37 EDGE | #399 ovr.

State: #4 EDGE | #12 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Florida, Maryland, USC

Kari Jackson

★★★

Position: Linebacker

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

High school: West Bloomfield

Nation: #53 LB | #567 ovr.

State: #4 LB | #15 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Wisconsin

Dejuan Lane

★★★★

Position: Defensive back

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Hometown: Jessup, Md.

High school: Gilman School

Nation: #27 S | #294 ovr.

State: #1 S | #10 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Notre Dame, Maryland, South Carolina

Quinton Martin Jr.

★★★★

Position: Running back

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Hometown: Belle Vernon

High school: Belle Vernon

Nation: #3 ATH | #59 ovr.

State: #1 ATH | #1 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Ohio State, Pitt, West Virginia

Jon Mitchell

★★★★

Position: Defensive back

Ht./Wt.: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

High school: Mandarin

Nation: #15 CB | #118 ovr.

State: #5 CB | #17 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State

Luke Reynolds

★★★★

Position: Tight end

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

Hometown: Westford, Mass.

High school: Cheshire Academy (Conn.)

Nation: #3 TE | #49 ovr.

State: #1 TE | #1 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky

Garrett Sexton

★★★★

Position: Offensive line

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds

Hometown: Hartland, Wis.

High school: Arrowhead Union

Nation: #10 OT | #157 ovr.

State: #1 OT | #2 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Iowa State, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Corey Smith

★★★★

Position: Running back

Ht./Wt.: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.

High school: Catholic Memorial

Nation: #24 RB | #346 ovr.

State: #1 RB | #3 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Wisconsin

Anthony Speca

★★★

Position: Linebacker

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Hometown: Bridgeville

High school: Central Catholic

Nation: #44 LB | #475 ovr.

State: #2 LB | #15 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Michigan, Notre Dame, Pitt

Vaboue Toure

★★★★

Position: Defensive back

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Hometown: Pleasantville, N.J.

High school: Irvington

Nation: #32 S | #306 ovr.

State: #1 S | #3 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Kentucky, Ohio State, Rutgers

Mylachi Williams

★★★★

Position: Defensive lineman

Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia

High school: Bonner & Prendie

Nation: #25 EDGE | #251 ovr.

State: #1 EDGE | #4 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Georgia, Notre Dame

Kenny Woseley

★★★

Position: Defensive back

Ht./Wt.: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds

Hometown: Philadelphia

High school: Imhotep Charter

Nation: #60 CB | #607 ovr.

State: #2 CB | #15 ovr.

Chose PSU over: Georgia, Michigan, Rutgers

All recruit ratings represent the On3 Industry Ranking, which equally factors in evaluations from On3, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.