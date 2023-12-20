Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Liam Andrews
★★★★
Position: Defensive line
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds
Hometown: Boxford, Mass.
High school: Dexter Southfield
Nation: #6 ATH | #116 ovr.
State: #1 ATH | #2 ovr.
Chose PSU over: South Carolina, Wisconsin
•
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
★★★
Position: Defensive back
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot, 185 pounds
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
High school: Mandarin
Nation: #65 CB | #663 ovr.
State: #15 CB | #89 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Miami, UCF
•
Eagan Boyer
★★★
Position: Offensive line
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-8, 250 pounds
Hometown: Cornelius, N.C.
High school: Hough
Nation: #31 OT | #525 ovr.
State: #2 OT | #18 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Auburn, Clemson, Virginia Tech
•
Caleb Brewer
★★★
Position: Offensive line
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-4, 270pounds
Hometown: Reading
High school: Wyomissing
Nation: #48 IOL | #564 ovr.
State: #3 IOL | #13 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Michigan, Notre Dame
•
Josiah Brown
★★★
Position: Wide receiver
Ht./Wt.: 5-foot-11, 165 pounds
Hometown: Malverne, N.Y.
High school: Malverne
Nation: #63 WR | #393 ovr.
State: #1 WR | #3 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Rutgers, Syracuse
•
De’Andre Cook
★★★
Position: Defensive line
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-4, 270 pounds
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
High school: Friendship Academy
Nation: #92 DL | #958 ovr.
D.C.: #1 DL | #5 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Alabama, Boston College, North Carolina, Rutgers, USC
•
Cooper Cousins
★★★★
Position: Offensive line
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds
Hometown: Erie
High school: McDowell
Nation: #4 IOL | #113 ovr.
State: #1 IOL | #2 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Kentucky, Pitt
•
T.A. Cunningham
★★★
Position: Defensive line
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
High school: Grayson
Nation: #50 DL | #486 ovr.
State: #5 DL | #57 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Georgia, Georgia Tech, USC
•
Tyseer Denmark
★★★
Position: Wide receiver
Ht./Wt.: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds
Hometown: Philadelphia
High school: Imhotep Charter
Nation: #78 WR | #495 ovr.
State: #2 WR | #10 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Ohio State, Oregon
•
Xavier Gilliam
★★★
Position: Defensive line
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-2, 280 pounds
Hometown: Montgomery Village, Md.
High school: Quince Orchard
Nation: #69 EDGE | #806 ovr.
State: #7 EDGE | #23 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech
•
Peter Gonzalez
★★★
Position: Wide receiver
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Hometown: Mars
High school: Central Catholic
Nation: #125 WR | #870 ovr.
State: #3 WR | #23 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin
•
Ethan Grunkemeyer
★★★★
Position: Quarterback
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
Hometown: Lewis Center, Ohio
High school: Olentangy
Nation: #8 QB | #111 ovr.
State: #1 QB | #5 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Cincinnati, Minnesota
•
Donnie Harbour
★★★
Position: Offensive line
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-3, 315 pounds
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.
High school: Catholic Memorial
Nation: #44 IOL | #518 ovr.
State: #2 IOL | #4 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Ohio State, Tennessee, Wisconsin
•
Jaylen Harvey
★★★★
Position: Defensive line
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-2, 250 pounds
Hometown: Gaithersburg, Md.
High school: Quince Orchard
Nation: #37 EDGE | #399 ovr.
State: #4 EDGE | #12 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Florida, Maryland, USC
•
Kari Jackson
★★★
Position: Linebacker
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
Hometown: Bloomfield Hills, Mich.
High school: West Bloomfield
Nation: #53 LB | #567 ovr.
State: #4 LB | #15 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Wisconsin
•
Dejuan Lane
★★★★
Position: Defensive back
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Hometown: Jessup, Md.
High school: Gilman School
Nation: #27 S | #294 ovr.
State: #1 S | #10 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Notre Dame, Maryland, South Carolina
•
Quinton Martin Jr.
★★★★
Position: Running back
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Hometown: Belle Vernon
High school: Belle Vernon
Nation: #3 ATH | #59 ovr.
State: #1 ATH | #1 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Ohio State, Pitt, West Virginia
•
Jon Mitchell
★★★★
Position: Defensive back
Ht./Wt.: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.
High school: Mandarin
Nation: #15 CB | #118 ovr.
State: #5 CB | #17 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State
•
Luke Reynolds
★★★★
Position: Tight end
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds
Hometown: Westford, Mass.
High school: Cheshire Academy (Conn.)
Nation: #3 TE | #49 ovr.
State: #1 TE | #1 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky
•
Garrett Sexton
★★★★
Position: Offensive line
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-6, 260 pounds
Hometown: Hartland, Wis.
High school: Arrowhead Union
Nation: #10 OT | #157 ovr.
State: #1 OT | #2 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Iowa State, Minnesota, Wisconsin
•
Corey Smith
★★★★
Position: Running back
Ht./Wt.: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.
High school: Catholic Memorial
Nation: #24 RB | #346 ovr.
State: #1 RB | #3 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Wisconsin
•
Anthony Speca
★★★
Position: Linebacker
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
Hometown: Bridgeville
High school: Central Catholic
Nation: #44 LB | #475 ovr.
State: #2 LB | #15 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Michigan, Notre Dame, Pitt
•
Vaboue Toure
★★★★
Position: Defensive back
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Hometown: Pleasantville, N.J.
High school: Irvington
Nation: #32 S | #306 ovr.
State: #1 S | #3 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Kentucky, Ohio State, Rutgers
•
Mylachi Williams
★★★★
Position: Defensive lineman
Ht./Wt.: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
Hometown: Philadelphia
High school: Bonner & Prendie
Nation: #25 EDGE | #251 ovr.
State: #1 EDGE | #4 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Georgia, Notre Dame
•
Kenny Woseley
★★★
Position: Defensive back
Ht./Wt.: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
Hometown: Philadelphia
High school: Imhotep Charter
Nation: #60 CB | #607 ovr.
State: #2 CB | #15 ovr.
Chose PSU over: Georgia, Michigan, Rutgers
•
All recruit ratings represent the On3 Industry Ranking, which equally factors in evaluations from On3, 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.