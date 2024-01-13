🔊 Listen to this

For the third straight month, Penn State will begin a national search for a coordinator.

Stacy Collins, who coached special teams and outside linebackers for the Nittany Lions for the last two seasons, is headed back to his roots out West. Collins is set to return to his previous job as special teams coordinator at Boise State, where he will also have the title of associate head coach.

ESPN first reported the move on Friday morning. Boise State had not officially announced the hire as of Friday night.

Lions coach James Franklin will enter the newest era of college football — an 18-team Big Ten and a 12-team College Football Playoff — needing to replace all three of his coordinators. The Lions did manage to win their lone Big Ten title under Franklin with a pair of first-year coordinators in 2016, Joe Moorhead and Brent Pry.

Franklin fired Mike Yurcich in November and replaced him in December with Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. Not long after, successful defensive coordinator Manny Diaz took the head coaching job at Duke. Before the year ended, Franklin picked up former Indiana head coach Tom Allen to take over.

Penn State’s last two special teams coordinator hires have come from the Pacific Northwest. Collins was hired away from the Broncos in January 2022 after his predecessor, Joe Lorig, left to coach special teams at Oregon.

Compared to Lorig’s tenure, the Lions weren’t as prolific under Collins, but the 26-year coaching veteran did a solid job for the program this past season. Special teams were a significant question mark coming into 2023, but newcomers Alex Felkins at kicker and Riley Thompson at punter performed well after arriving via the transfer portal, and Daequan Hardy emerged as a dynamic option as a punt returner.

Also strong were the coverage units with Wyoming Area alum Dominic DeLuca and Malick Meiga serving as captains.

Felkins won’t be back, but Thompson is set to return after the Australia native worked out his eligibility situation with the NCAA. Penn State has brought in Tulsa transfer Chase Meyer to compete for the kicker job with scholarship option Sander Sahaydak.

TRANSFERS ARRIVE

This week marked the start of the spring semester at Penn State, which means the Lions’ arrivals from the transfer portal have enrolled and officially joined the program.

Penn State announced six additions from other FBS programs, with reinforcements coming from the SEC to help bolster the cornerback room.

A.J. Harris (Georgia) and Jalen Kimber (Florida) will both try to follow in the footsteps of the outgoing Johnny Dixon, who became a multi-year starter after transferring from South Carolina to Happy Valley.

With Dixon, Kalen King and slot corner Hardy all headed to the NFL, the competition will open this offseason to replace them, with rising junior Cam Miller the most experienced returning player at the position. The Lions are also high on Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington, who both burned their redshirts and played as true freshmen last season.

Likewise, Harris didn’t redshirt in his first college season for the Bulldogs in 2023, appearing in seven games for a stacked team that finished 13-1. A former top-50 overall recruit, Harris hails from Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., the alma mater of former Lions corner and NFL draft pick Christian Campbell.

Harris has three years of eligibility remaining. Kimber, a Texas native, enters as a fifth-year junior who would have the option to also play in 2025 if he chooses to use his bonus year afforded by the COVID exemption.

Kimber also began his career at Georgia but did not see the field much in 2020 and 2021 before transferring to Florida. He became a starter in 2023 and was second on the Gators in pass break-ups.

Those two join a pair of high-profile Pennsylvania natives in wide receiver Julian Fleming and tackle Nolan Rucci in the portal class. Fleming comes from Ohio State and Rucci arrives from Wisconsin. They were the consensus top recruits in Pennsylvania for the 2020 and 2021 recruiting cycles, respectively.

Fleming figures to be a major part of Penn State’s passing game after the former Southern Columbia star was stuck behind multiple first-round draft picks during his four years in Columbus.

Rucci — the 6-foot-8 Warwick grad and son of former Penn State standout and NFLer Todd Rucci — played sparingly for the Badgers. He will battle for a spot in the lineup with the Lions needing to replace both tackles from 2023.

Fleming is using his COVID bonus season to suit up for the Lions. Rucci will be a redshirt junior with two years left.

The other two FBS transfers are Meyer at kicker and another Wisconsin alum in edge rusher Jordan Mayer.

Meyer, who played at famed California high school Mater Dei, opened his college career in the FCS ranks at Penn in 2022 before starting at Tulsa last season. He arrives as a junior with three years to play two.

Mayer hails from the Pittsburgh area out of WPIAL powerhouse Thomas Jefferson. He was a freshman on the 2019 team that defeated Dallas for the PIAA Class 4A title. Mayer redshirted in 2023 while in Madison and still has four years of eligibility.

Penn State also announced the arrival of three freshmen to the roster, presumably all as preferred walk-ons. Wide receiver Logan Cunningham is a former teammate of blue chip 2024 signee Quinton Martin at Belle Vernon High School outside of Pittsburgh.

Another WPIAL product who has enrolled is linebacker Beckham Dee, who comes from Mt. Lebanon, the same high school as offensive lineman JB Nelson.

Rounding out the newcomers is Massachusetts long snapper Andrew Dufault.