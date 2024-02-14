🔊 Listen to this

After facing off against each other for several years, Indiana coach Tom Allen, left, joined James Franklin as his defensive coordinator in December.

Penn State’s first step into the new landscape of college football formally began last week.

If the Nittany Lions are going to qualify for the first 12-team playoff in FBS history, it’s going to start with the foundation they build now at the start of winter workouts.

And with new coordinators in charge of all three phases, this period is more critical than it is in most years.

With Andy Kotelnicki, Tom Allen and Justin Lustig taking over offense, defense and special teams, respectively, the Lions have plenty to figure out for 2024.

“We’re working on this right now every morning, really coming up with Penn State offense, defense and special teams,” coach James Franklin said Tuesday as he enters his 11th season at the helm of the program. “Really now three coordinators were hired under the idea that we really need to do what’s best for Penn State moving forward. I know that sounds obvious.

“I guess what I’m saying is, what are the things, terminology-wise, that can stay the same? What are the things that should change and need to change? What are the non-negotiables for the coordinators? All these things were discussed in the interview process. But it’s another thing to actually do it.”

Penn State has another month before spring practices begin and they can put things into action. But the sooner the coaches can get the systems nailed down, the more time the players have to start mastering them.

“I think the players would like for us to be further along in terms of install, but we want to make sure we’re doing it right and we want to make sure we’re all on the same page so we’re not having to go back and reteach things,” Franklin said.

“I think it’s been really good. I think all three coordinators have done a really good job of jumping in with both feet. Obviously we had to finish up recruiting, which was the priority at that time. Now the priority’s on our current roster, making sure those guys are taken care of.”

That being said, the Lions aren’t exactly starting over. After going 21-5 over the last two seasons — a rebound from a stretch of 11-11 the two before that — Franklin said he didn’t feel the need to tear things up, and his coordinator hires were made without the goal of radical changes.

Overall, it’s a daunting challenge to replace so many important positions. Franklin fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich in November after a loss to Michigan knocked the Lions out of the playoff race. Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s performance landed him a head coaching job at Duke. Special teams coordinator Stacy Collins returned to his old job at Boise State.

In Franklin’s favor is that his lone Big Ten title came in 2016 after needing to install new coordinators on offense and defense.

Kotelnicki was the first new face to come aboard. Franklin was impressed by one key metric in particular from his work as Kansas offensive coordinator.

“I think what Andy was doing at Kansas was very similar (to Penn State’s scheme),” Franklin said. “The difference, as we’re all very aware of — and trust me I’m aware of — is what his strength is, explosive plays. I think they were sixth in the country in explosive plays but doing it in similar formations and personnel groups that we were in.

“We were number one in the country in turnover ratio, which is a team stat but our offense did a great job of protecting the football. What you’re obviously trying to do is marry those two things: the protection of the football on offense, the explosive plays from Kansas, the ability to use different personnel groups that I think is a strength of ours, combined with what Andy did at Kansas. That’s where I think it made sense to him and made sense to us.”

On defense, the Lions landed a veteran coach in Allen who, like Diaz before him, was available after losing his job as a head coach.

Franklin was far more acquainted with Allen, whom he coached against for several years as he led Indiana. But that familiarity didn’t mean it was a quick decision for either side.

“Tom’s interview was a little bit interesting because it went for like a week, literally,” Franklin said. “Came here, had a couple hours to spend with him. Wasn’t able to get all the stuff done in between recruiting and bowl prep, all the things we needed to do. Can you stay for another day, talk for a couple more hours, have it early in the morning, late at night. He did it. Still felt like he had questions he had and I had questions that I had. Kind of went another day, another day, another day, another day.

“I think that put him in a position where he was very comfortable. Put us in a position where we were comfortable, as well. Allowed me to feel comfortable what I was signing up for and who I was signing up for. I think it also allowed him to feel comfortable with those things, as well.”

COMBINE INVITES

Penn State will be one of the most well-represented teams in the country at the upcoming scouting combine. The NFL released the list of invitations on Tuesday, with 10 Nittany Lions landing one.

Three offensive linemen — Olu Fashanu, Hunter Nourzard and Caedan Wallace — as well as three cornerbacks — Kalen King, Johnny Dixon and Daequan Hardy — are joined by tight end Theo Johnson, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and edge rushers Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac.