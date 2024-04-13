🔊 Listen to this

Steady winds with gusts nearing 40 mph aren’t going to make life easy on Penn State’s quarterbacks Saturday.

It might be tricky, then, for fans to get too much of an impression of the Nittany Lions’ offense under new coordinator Andy Kotelnicki when the Blue-White Game kicks off at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State boasted one of the country’s top defenses a year ago but couldn’t score enough to top Big Ten rivals Ohio State or Michigan, leading coach James Franklin to fire previous offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich in November.

One of the biggest issues for the Lions will be sparking the passing game under former five-star quarterback recruit Drew Allar. And that job might be tougher in the wake of multiple reports Friday that veteran wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith has not been with the team in recent days and appears set to enter the portal next week when the spring transfer window opens.

Lambert-Smith was listed on the rosters for the scrimmage that Penn State released on Friday, but it would be a surprise for him to be at the stadium. The program listed every player on the rosters regardless of their availability, including those dealing with long-term injuries like quarterback Jaxon Smolik.

It was something of a surprise to begin with that Lambert-Smith had stuck with the Lions after last season, his fourth with the team.

After a strong start to the 2024 season, the Virginia native saw his production drop at the end, culminating in a Peach Bowl loss in which he didn’t record a catch.

But rather than transfer or turn pro, Lambert-Smith chose to use the extra year of eligibility afforded him by the pandemic and return to Happy Valley for winter workouts and the start of spring practice.

“I think he’s had a good spring,” Franklin told reporters in State College last week. “He’s shown some real flashes this spring. And I’m seeing them on a more consistent basis. I think (Kotelnicki) has done a really good job with him as well. They seem to have a really good relationship.

“I think (wide receivers coach Marques Hagans) has done a really good job of developing relationships with the whole room. We need him to have a big year, and I’m seeing more consistency in the special plays and production.”

If Lambert-Smith indeed heads elsewhere, it would leave returning starter Harrison Wallace and Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming as the most experienced options at the position. Liam Clifford and Kaden Saunders would become the top contenders to play in the slot.

FORMAT

The Blue-White Game will be played close to a normal game with live plays with the exception of hitting the quarterbacks.

The first half will have 13-minute quarters that could be reduced to 12, 11 or 10 for the second half as needed to fit the entire contest into a two-hour window for the Big Ten Network.

Special teams plays will feature a running clock without rushes by the defense or returns. Field goals will be snapper, kicker and holder only.

Real-game timing will be used for the last two minutes of each half.

ROSTERS

TEAM BLUE

Quarterback

9 Beau Pribula, 14 Jaxon Smolik, 17 Ethan Grunkemeyer

Running back

24 London Montgomery, 27 DK Kency, 30 Amiel Davis

Wide receiver

Julian Fleming, 4 Malick Meiga, 8 Tyler Johnson, 12 Anthony Ivey, 19 Josiah Brown, 21 Carmelo Taylor, 31 Logan Cunningham, 36 Feyisayo Oluleye, 80 Mehki Flowers, 82 Ethan Black, 86 Jason Estrella

Tight end

18 Joey Schlaffer, 85 Luke Reynolds

Offensive line

52 Dominic Rulli, 54 Ian Harvie, 55 Chimdy Onoh, 63 Alex Birchmeier, 64 Eagan Boyer, 65 Jim Fitzgerald, 70 Garrett Sexton, 75 Matthew Detisch, 78 Golden Israel-Achumba

Defensive ends

19 Jameial Lyons, 42 Mason Robinson, 44 Jaylen Harvey, 56 Joseph Mupoyi, 93 Bobby Mears

Defensive tackles

18 Davon Townley, 54 Xavier Gilliam, 58 Kaleb Artis, 90 Liam Andrews, 94 DeAndre Cook, 95 Jordan Mayer, 97 T.A. Cunningham

Linebacker

24 Ta’Mere Robinson, 30 Kari Jackson, 37 Beckham Dee, 38 Winston Yates, 45 Jackson Pryts, 48 Kaveion Keys, 49 Ben Chizmar

Cornerback

3 Jalen Kimber, 4 A.J. Harris, 12 Jon Mitchell, 23 Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, 31 Kolin Dinkins

Safety

8 DaKaari Nelson, 27 Lamont Payne, 28 Karson Kieseswetter, 39 Jashaun Green, 40 Patrick Williams

Punters

95 Riley Thompson, 96 Mitchell Groh, 99 Gabe Nwosu

Kickers

91 Chase Meyer, 93 Sander Sahaydak, 94 Ryan Barker

Long snappers

35 Blaise Sokach-Minnick, 47 Will Patton, 92 Andrew Dufault

TEAM WHITE

Quarterback

15 Drew Allar, 19 Jack Lambert

Running back

10 Nick Singleton, 13 Kaytron Allen, 25 Quinton Martin, 26 Cam Wallace, 34 Tyler Holzworth

Wide receiver

1 KeAndre Lambert-Smith, 2 Liam Clifford, 5 Omari Evans, 6 Harrison Wallace, 7 Kaden Saunders, 11 Malik McClain, 83 Jake Spencer

Tight end

16 Khalil Dinkins, 44 Tyler Warren, 87 Andrew Rappleyea, 88 Jerry Cross, 89 Finn Furmanek

Offensive line

50 Cooper Cousins, 53 Nick Dawkins, 56 JB Nelson, 67 Henry Boehme, 66 Drew Shelton, 68 Anthony Donkoh, 71 Vega Ioane, 72 Nolan Rucci, 74 J’ven Williams, 77 Saleem Wormley, 79 Addison Penn

Defensive ends

11 Abdul Carter, 15 Amin Vanover, 33 Dani Dennis-Sutton, 36 Zuriah Fisher, 92 Smith Vilbert

Defensive tackles

28 Zane Durant, 39 Tyriq Blanding, 50 Alonzo Ford, 51 Hakeem Beamon, 88 Samuel Siafa, 91 D’Von Ellies, 99 Coziah Izzard

Linebacker

0 Dominic DeLuca, 13 Tony Rojas, 14 Tyrece Mills, 32 Keon Wylie, 41 Kobe King, 43 Tyler Elsdon

Cornerback

5 Cam Miller, 7 Zion Tracy, 16 Elliot Washington, 29 Audavion Collins

Safety

1 Jaylen Reed, 2 Kevin Winston Jr., 6 Zakee Wheatley, 9 King Mack, 21 Vaboue Toure

Punters

95 Riley Thompson, 96 Mitchell Groh, 99 Gabe Nwosu

Kickers

91 Chase Meyer, 93 Sander Sahaydak, 94 Ryan Barker

Long snappers

35 Blaise Sokach-Minnick, 47 Will Patton, 92 Andrew Dufault