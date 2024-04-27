🔊 Listen to this

Penn State offensive lineman Caedan Wallace (73) held his own against elite competition like Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) in 2023. He was drafted in the third round on Friday night.

Two more Penn State standouts are headed to AFC teams.

Offensive linemen Caedan Wallace and edge rusher Adisa Isaac became the latest two Nittany Lions to be drafted as both were selected in the third round on Friday night.

Wallace went No. 68 overall to the New England Patriots while Isaac was taken at No. 93 by the Baltimore Ravens.

They joined offensive lineman Olu Fashanu and Chop Robinson, who were first-round picks on Thursday night. Fashanu was picked at No. 11 by the New York Jets and Robinson went 10 picks later at No. 21 to the Miami Dolphins.

Friday marked a hard-earned honor for Wallace, who went through ups and downs with the Lions but ultimately improved his draft stock by returning for 2023 and starting all 13 games at right tackle.

The New Jersey native was solid in pass protection as a senior and tested well, landing him in the second night of the draft.

“We are excited for Caedan to continue his football career with the New England Patriots,” Lions coach James Franklin said through the school. “Caedan grew a great amount at his position during his time here and has a tremendous upside, having played in 47 career games at Penn State with 40 starts.

“Caedan took advantage of every opportunity he was given, coming out of Penn State a better athlete and has matured into an even better man. Caedan, an All-Big Ten honoree and a Penn State graduate, comes from an incredible family who has greatly impacted his career and our entire organization. I am really excited for Caedan and look forward to following his career in the NFL.”

Later in the round, Isaac ended up in Baltimore, where he will be reunited with former Lions teammate Odafe Oweh, a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2021.

Like Oweh, Isaac was a 4-3 defensive end who will be used as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the Ravens’ scheme.

Isaac finished his college career as a first-team All-Big Ten selection who racked up 14.5 sacks in his time in Happy Valley, which included missing a season due to injury.

“Adisa is an exceptional football player who will thrive with the Baltimore Ravens organization,” Franklin said. “He is a special young man and extremely deserving of this opportunity. He has embodied toughness and resilience throughout his life, while also showcasing impressive athleticism.

Adisa chose to return for an additional season, earned his degree and served as a team captain. That decision significantly benefited both his personal development and our team’s success. He was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, including a first-team selection last season, while totaling 14.5 career sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss. I couldn’t be prouder of Adisa and I am excited to see him excel in his professional football career.”

The draft concludes Saturday with rounds four through seven. Among those who could hear their names called are cornerbacks Kalen King, Daequan Hardy and Johnny Dixon, tight end Theo Johnson, linebacker Curtis Jacobs and offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad.