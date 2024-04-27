🔊 Listen to this

A year ago this week, Olu Fashanu and Kalen King were both receiving projections for the first round in the 2024 draft.

The two Penn State standouts ended up bookending the draft weekend with Fashanu going 11th overall in Thursday’s first round and King lasting until the final picks of the seventh on Saturday.

In all, the Nittany Lions had eight players selected over the three days, making it seven straight years they have had at least five draftees — the program’s longest streak since 1978-84.

Fashanu, an All-America tackle, was drafted by the New York Jets and was joined in the first round by edge rusher Chop Robinson, who went No. 21 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Offensive lineman Caedan Wallace and edge rusher Adisa Isaac followed in Friday’s third round, going to the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Saturday saw tight end Theo Johnson, offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, and cornerbacks Daequan Hardy and King hear their names called in the draft.

Johnson went in the fourth round (10th overall) to the New York Giants. Nourzad was taken in the fifth (159th overall) to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hardy landed in the sixth (219th overall) with the Buffalo Bills and King was selected a few picks before the end at No. 255 overall.

Linebacker Curtis Jacobs quickly reached a free agent deal with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs after the draft. Defensive back Keaton Ellis landed with the Tennessee Titans.