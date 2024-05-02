🔊 Listen to this

This fall, London Montgomery is looking to take his first live snap in a game in three years. But it appears it won’t be happening at Penn State.

The former Scranton Prep star was one of five Nittany Lions whose names popped up in the transfer portal on Thursday. The redshirt freshman running back was joined by wideout Malik McClain, safety King Mack, offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba and walk-on running back David Kency.

The deadline for players to enter the portal during the spring window was at the end of April, though it can sometimes take a few days for schools and the NCAA to process the requests.

For Montgomery, it’s been a long road back to action ever since he turned in a dominant junior campaign at Scranton Prep in 2021 that landed him mutiple scholarship offers from major programs.

Montgomery committed to Penn State, but a serious knee injury during the preseason wiped out his entire senior season. He signed with the Lions in December 2022 and redshirted in 2023 as he worked his way back.

He went through spring practice with the Lions this year, but a path to playing time was going to be tricky behind NFL hopefuls Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Though Penn State needs to replace Williamsport grad Trey Potts, who was the No. 3 running back last fall, Montgomery would be battling classmate Cam Wallace and true freshman Quinton Martin for limited snaps.

Working against Montgomery was his size. Coaches were looking for him to bulk up before earning a bigger role with the offense.

“Every time he gets on the football field he really does some good things for us, but he has not changed his body a whole lot,” coach James Franklin said this spring. “I think he’s still only 185 pounds, so that’s going to make it challenging for him.

“But in terms of football, he’s pretty good. He’s done some really good things for us at practice. He’s just got to understand there’s some things that he’s going to have to do off the field to allow those things to translate on the field. It’s just very different. You’re trying to block … Kobe King and an Abdul Carter at 250 pounds and you’re 185 pounds. I was not a math major, but that usually doesn’t go very well.”

Of Penn State’s impending departures, none were projected to be starters in 2024. But Mack had the highest ceiling and McClain was at least an experienced player at a thin position.

Mack, who was talented enough to burn his redshirt as a true freshman last year, would still have been behind Kevin Winston Jr., Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley in the pecking order at safety. But new defensive coordinator Tom Allen has deployed plenty of three-safety looks in the past, and Mack would have likely been a significant contributor on defense and special teams before stepping in as a full-time starter in 2025.

McClain started his college career at Florida State before transferring to Penn State last year. He caught a touchdown in his first game with the team but finished the season with just six grabs for 71 yards.

He wasn’t in line to have a major role in 2024, but the Lions again have concerns at wide receiver after the offseason transfers of starter KeAndre Lambert-Smith as well as reserves Dante Cepthas, Malick Meiga and Cristian Driver.

Penn State will likely rely heavily on Harrison Wallace and Ohio State transfer Julian Fleming while needing someone from the group of Kaden Saunders, Liam Clifford, Omari Evans to step up as well. Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson and converted safety Mehki Flowers also will have an opportunity during camp.