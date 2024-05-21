🔊 Listen to this

It was March of 2017 when Penn State first announced plans to renovate Beaver Stadium. Seven years later, it’s finally becoming a reality.

By a vote of 26-2, the university’s board of trustees approved the funding of the full project on Tuesday, clearing the largest hurdle remaining on the bureaucratic side of things. Three trustees abstained.

The bulk of the work, which carries an estimated $700 million pricetag and includes a reconstruction of the western side of the stadium, will begin near the end of the year following the season and wrap up in August 2027.

Preliminary funding of $70 million had been approved back in January, allowing work such as winterizing the stadium to host a potential College Football Playoff game in December to begin.

“With home football games averaging $16.2 million in tourism and economic growth in our region, the potential return on investing in a premiere football stadium is significant,” athletic director Pat Kraft said through the school. “Beyond the increased ability to host major events year-round as we winterize the stadium and build inventory, the experience for our fans will be greatly enhanced while providing the facilities our football program needs to continue competing at the highest level.”

Each of the next three offseasons will involve demolishing and rebuilding the west side of the stadium, which will necessitate the use of temporary bleachers during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

The project includes the building of a 21,000-square-foot welcome center, expanded concourses, additional restrooms, improved field lighting and upgrades to concessions and premium seat offerings. Also in the works is construction of additional elevators, escalators and stair towers to improve traffic circulation.

Penn State is also looking to use the overhauled stadium for more events than football, hoping to attract concerts and other sporting events to the area.