🔊 Listen to this

Penn State linebacker Kobe King (41) is typically the player getting the play calls on defense radioed in from the coaches. Initially the calls were coming from defensive coordinator Tom Allen, but the Lions switched things up last week so that analyst Dan Connor communicates the plays after getting them from Allen.

Penn State would like to forget Illinois’ last trip to Happy Valley. Luke Altmyer would like to forget his own last performance against the Nittany Lions.

Improvement on both sides figures to make Saturday’s matchup between the programs much more memorable indeed.

Penn State (No. 9) and Illinois (No. 19) both enter undefeated and ranked in the top 10 of both polls. The stakes are much higher than the 2021 game at Beaver Stadium that lasted nine mostly miserable overtimes as the Fighting Illini won 20-18.

In last year’s meeting in Champaign, the Illini hung around into the third quarter, but they couldn’t survive Altmyer’s worst showing of the season as the quarterback threw four interceptions in a 30-13 Lions win.

Entering Saturday, Altmyer has yet to throw a pick this season to go with 10 touchdowns as Illinois already has two wins over previously ranked teams in Kansas and Nebraska.

”I think the biggest difference is the quarterback,” Lions coach James Franklin said of Illinois’ first 4-0 start in 13 years. “I think he’s got 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. I think he’s one of the more improved players right now in college football. So I think that’s kind of the big story.”

The win over the Cornhuskers came on the road in primetime last Friday night — good practice for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

Penn State’s official White Out game isn’t until November when national runner-up Washington comes to town.

To make the distinction, Franklin has been calling for “White Out … energy” from the fans, complete with the dramatic pause in between.

For his part, Illinois coach Bret Bielema doesn’t particularly care how the game is labeled. But he has plenty of respect for the atmosphere at Beaver Stadium.

“I know they’re calling for ‘White Out energy’ — whatever the hell that means,” Bielema joked. “But I would just tell you that the part that really, I think stands out, is their fans are intelligent. They’ve got tradition very similar to Nebraska, they’ve been doing this for a long time. And Penn State fans are accustomed to great football.”

THREE AND OUT

ALLEN ADJUSTING

And Bielema is certainly accustomed to playing against Tom Allen, Penn State’s defensive coordinator who was previously head coach at Indiana.

Allen’s Hoosiers won a 2022 matchup against the Illini in Bloomington, 23-20. But Illinois outslugged Indiana 48-45 last year in one of Allen’s last games at the helm.

“I’ve loved (Allen) ever since I’ve been around him and what he brings to the table and to bring over his experience,” Bielema said.

For all of his experience, though, last week was a different approach for Allen, who called the game from up in the booth, relaying the plays to analyst Dan Connor on the sideline, who then radioed them into the players.

Penn State had some communication issues on defense in the first half against Bowling Green three weeks ago, and it was the worst stretch of the early sesaon for the Lions.

That may have had some influence on Franklin suggesting that Allen try coaching from up in the booth against Kent State rather than the sideline.

The results were excellent — a 56-0 shutout in which the Lions gave up just 66 total yards — though it’s hard to read too much into a game against a team that looks headed for an 0-12 finish with its top two quarterbacks now out for the season.

“I’m a big believer that, if all things are even, the best place to call the game — just strictly call the game, in terms of calling the plays, calling the defenses — I think the best place to call from is the booth,” Franklin said. “You can lay out all your call sheets, makes it easy to kind of write down and take notes, makes it easy to be focused on the game and not dealing with the fans and not dealing with the emotions of the players on the sideline and not dealing with weather. It’s literally calling the game.

“I think (Allen) wasn’t sure how he was going to feel being up there. Then I think after going up and doing it, I think it became a viable option for him and for us. Like I said, for a ton of different reasons, we’ll take it on a week-to-week basis and see what’s best ultimately for our team and ultimately for our defense.”

INFIRMARY REPORT

Penn State played most of last week’s game without the services of veteran linebackers Kobe King and Dominic DeLuca.

But while King was back at practice on Wednesday, DeLuca was not present during the portion available to media.

DeLuca suffered an undisclosed injury in the first half against Kent State. The former Wyoming Area star took a trip to the medical tent before heading into the locker room before halftime.

He returned to the sideline after the break, albeit without a helmet, signaling that he wouldn’t be returning to play.

King and Tony Rojas take the bulk of the snaps at linebacker as the Lions frequently play with five defensive backs. Tyler Elsdon and DeLuca are typically the next two who see the field.

If DeLuca is unable to play Saturday, more reps could go to converted safety DaKaari Nelson and true freshman Anthony Speca as Penn State’s depth at the position has been tested early.

“Nelson was a move we weren’t necessarily sure how that was going to go,” Franklin said. “There’s a big difference between playing defensive back and playing linebacker. Obviously people do some things to kind of get you in the box — whether that is the position we’re trying to play you at or not — and Dakaari has been a really pleasant surprise.”

THIRTY YEARS LATER

Penn State will be wearing their annual “Generations of Greatness” uniforms, which combine details from across the decades — including numbers on the helmets, white shoes and stripes on the pants.

The contribution from the 90s is a small one — white trim on the sleeves — the bigger representation from that era will come at the end of the first quarter when Penn State honors the 30th anniversary of the 1994 team.

That was the program’s last undefeated season, going 12-0 with a Rose Bowl win and a No. 2 finish in the polls behind Nebraska.

Star running back Ki-Jana Carter, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NFL draft, will serve as an honorary captain against the Illini.

“Talk about a special team,” Franklin said. “Not only in terms of their record but also the number of guys that got drafted … and played 13, 17 years in the NFL. … It’s an impressive list.

“It’s great having them back, and they deserve to be honored.”

The Illinois game in 1994 was one of the closest, most memorable of the campaign as the Lions trailed 21-0 in the first quarter in Champaign before roaring back for a 35-31 win.