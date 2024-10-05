🔊 Listen to this

STATE COLLEGE — Dominic DeLuca’s first career start for Penn State came with an accessory.

The Wyoming Area grad was sporting a black cast on his right hand that wrapped around his thumb — evidence of an injury suffered two weeks earlier.

It wasn’t the busiest of days for DeLuca — the linebacker split a pair of tackles, including one for a loss, and was credited with a quarterback hurry — but it was still a memorable one.

Being in the starting lineup meant getting his name and face up on the giant videoboards perched atop both ends of Beaver Stadium for the first time.

The milestone came a week after DeLuca was forced to watch from the sidelines in a primetime matchup against a top-25 opponent in Illinois. He had been injured in the first half against Kent State the week before and wasn’t able to return until Saturday’s 27-11 win over UCLA.

The West Pittston native, who also serves as a special teams captain for the Nittany Lions, was back out at midfield for the coin flip on Saturday. That meant he got to join Linebacker U royalty in former All-American Shane Conlan, who served as honorary captain.

Penn State has frequently used three-safety alignments this season under new defensive coordinator Tom Allen, meaning the Lions don’t always have a “Sam” linebacker — DeLuca’s usual position — on the field.

But Saturday saw them start with three linebackers as DeLuca joined usual starters Kobe King and Tony Rojas for the first snap.

INFIRMARY REPORT

• Right tackle Anthony Donkoh appeared to be in considerable pain when he headed off the field after Penn State’s second drive. He did not return to the game and was replaced by Wisconsin transfer Nolan Rucci.

• Missing for the first time this season was wideout Kaden Saunders, who was ruled out before the game. Though Saunders had appeared in the first four games, an injury limited him to playing purely as a punt returner.

It may not be a short-term issue. Saunders was sporting a boot on his left foot.

With Saunders out, punt return duties were split between cornerback Zion Tracy and Jake Spencer, a walk-on receiver who started his career at FCS Colgate.

“(Tracy) has been a part of that competition all year long,” Lions coach James Franklin said. “We did not have Kaden available, and he was the next man up. Jake Spencer still factors in. We used him in a safe situation where you’re probably not going to get a return anyway — just a guy who’s caught some balls already in college games.

“With Zion, we think he’ll learn from this today and have an opportunity to not only catch the ball moving forward but have a chance to be a playmaker. So excited about that.”

• Elsewhere on special teams, the Lions had to change up their kick returners with Nick Singleton out with an undisclosed injury.

They used wideout Julian Fleming and true freshman running back Quinton Martin Jr. back deep. Martin had a 27-yard return.

NEW KICKER

It wasn’t a difficult kick. And it was far from a pressure situation. All the same, it was a good start for Ryan Barker.

Barker took over placekicking duties from Sander Sahaydak, who had opened the season just 2-for-5 and missed a pair of 40-yard tries last week against Illinois, preventing the Lions from pulling away.

Barker nailed his first career collegiate attempt, connecting from 25 yards in the third quarter. And, when given a chance at a 40-yarder of his won in the fourth, Barker managed to sneak it inside the upright for a 2-for-2 day.

Add in a 3-for-3 showing on extra points, and it’s a good bet that Barker — a redshirt freshman from Chester County — will be the man going forward.

“Based on it being a tight competition already, and then how the games have gone from a production and execution standpoint, it felt like it made sense to give Barker his opportunity,” said Franklin, who said Barker and Sahaydak were separated by “a percentage point” in practice.

RECORD FOR WARREN

Tyler Warren’s 5-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the first half gave him 17 total scores for his career — 14 receiving, three rushing. That set a new school record for touchdowns by a tight end, breaking the mark of 16 set by Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth caught 16 scores in 30 career games. Saturday was Warren’s 45th game for the Lions.

“Being able to play tight end at Penn State is something that means a lot to me,” Warren said. “With all of the guys that have played before me and the kind of talent that I have played with here, it’s a really special place.”

VEGA GOES VIRAL

For the second game this season, the Lions lined up 348-pound guard Vega Ioane in the slot for a few plays in the red zone.

Just like last time, they put the big man in motion, allowing him to get a running start to dump UCLA defensive end Luke Schuermann right on his wallet, giving him another shot on the ground for good measure.

The novelty of an offensive lineman going in motion, combined with the hit, made the replay immediately spread across social media.

“Oh yeah, my phone was blowing up,” Ioane said with a laugh after the game.

Running back Kaytron Allen got the ball on the play, so he didn’t get to see the collision behind him.

But he sure knew what happened.

“It was crazy. It was crazy,” Allen said with a wide smile. “I already know he’s gonna lay the boom. When I heard the crowd, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah — he laid him out.’

“I just heard it, man. I knew he was gonna punish him.”

UP NEXT

Penn State’s undefeated start will be put to its toughest test yet next week. The Lions head out to Los Angeles to face No. 11 USC next Saturday at the Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

The Trojans haven’t had the same issues making the transition to the Big Ten as the neighboring Bruins, but they came up short in their first marquee matchup in the league, losing 27-24 at Michigan.

USC was 3-1 heading into Saturday night’s game at Minnesota.

Quarterback Miller Moss has played well while taking over for No. 1 overall pick and Heisman winner Caleb Williams. But he has taken many more hits than coach Lincoln Riley would like as offensive line has been the biggest issue this season.

Riley has improved what had been a flimsy defense. It started with hiring away former Penn State letterman D’Anton Lynn from rival UCLA to be his defensive coordinator.