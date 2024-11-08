🔊 Listen to this

Penn State got to have its White Out in primetime after all. The trade-off is that fewer people will end up watching it this season.

It took longer than usual for the school to announce which game would host the annual spectacle amid behind-the-scenes wrangling with the TV networks that call the shots in college football. It wasn’t until mid-July, just a few weeks before camp opened, that Penn State confirmed it would be this Saturday’s Washington game.

The common thinking was that the game would end up as a mid-afternoon kick on CBS. That would still have much of the game played after sunset, delivering the photogenic pop on TVs that have helped the game stand out for the Nittany Lions over the past two decades.

But when kickoffs were finalized late last Saturday night, the White Out ended up at 8 p.m. — with the catch being that the game will air exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service.

Typically NBC broadcasts a Big Ten game on its over-the-air channel every Saturday night. But the network also has a lucrative deal with Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish’s game against Florida State was already locked into that spot on the main channel.

So for those not able to make it to Beaver Stadium on Saturday, the game will require a Peacock subscription to watch, with the cheapest option being $7.99 plus tax for a month’s access.

The Peacock app can be used on Smart TVs, computers, phones, tablets, game consoles or via streaming solutions like Apple TV, Roku or Amazon’s Fire Stick.

As a special for the White Out, NBC is partnering with various IMAX movie theaters throughout the region to show the game on the biggest screen you’re likely to find.

For Penn State fans in Northeast Pa., however, that would involve a hike. The closest IMAX theater showing the game is over an hour away in the Allentown area at the AMC Center Valley 16.

In an ideal world, Penn State would prefer to have their home games against Ohio State serve as the White Out game, but that hasn’t been possible since FOX moved its top game into the noon time slot.

“For forever, the networks wanted their primetime games at seven o’clock. Primetime. Best game,” coach James Franklin said. “Well, Ohio State-Michigan has been a very desirable game for a long time. And, they were only going to play at 12 o’clock. When all the networks wanted them at seven. And the conference protected them.

“Now we’re in a similar situation where the networks want the game at 12, and we should be getting protected in a game that almost every football fan in America would say the White Out game is one of the best games, one of the biggest games of the year, and everything that goes with it. And we’re not getting the same level of protection and support that other other games and other teams get.”

THREE AND OUT

HUSKIES SET LOOSE

Washington isn’t nearly as dangerous as last season’s Pac-12 title team that reached the national championship game. That senior-laden squad saw its best players, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wideout Rome Odunze, get drafted in the first round in April.

On top of that, highly successful coach Kalen DeBoer took the Alabama job when Nick Saban retired, with a handful of players and assistant coaches following him to Tuscaloosa.

The Huskies responded by hiring Jedd Fisch away from fellow Pac-12 refugee Arizona after the long-time offensive coordinator led the Wildcats to an impressive 10-win season as head coach in 2023.

Fisch is no stranger to the Big Ten, having previously worked at Michigan and Minnesota with a few stints in the NFL along the way. His first full-time head job came at Arizona from 2021-23.

And that means Fisch is also no stranger to the White Out, though he experienced it for a noon kick while an assistant under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan in 2015.

“They do a great job, and they’re a really physical, big football team,” Fisch told reporters in Seattle. “You can tell coach Franklin, for the last 11 years, has created the team that he wants it to look like.”

Fisch has had an up-and-down first season. He lost his first Apple Cup matchup against Washington State and is 0-4 away from home, including trips east to Rutgers, Iowa and Indiana.

Washington is 5-0 at Husky Stadium, including wins over Michigan and a gut-check last week against USC.

This will be the Huskies’ first trip to Beaver Stadium and just the second game the program has ever played in the Keystone State, having faced Pitt back in 1963.

INFIRMARY REPORT

Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton suited up last week against Ohio State but only saw the field for a handful of plays — obvious third-and-long passing situations. The junior suffered a lower body injury late in the first half against Wisconsin

The Lions are hopeful Dennis-Sutton can play more on Saturday, and the NFL hopeful was trending that way.

“He felt a lot better this Sunday than he did the previous Sunday,” Franklin said. “He was able to play a little bit last week. So having him back would be big.”

That’s especially true because the Huskies drop back as much as anyone on Penn State’s schedule, averaging nearly 35 passes per game.

Penn State started Amin Vanover in Dennis-Sutton’s place last week and he figures to have another big role for this game regardless.

Right tackle Anthony Donkoh has played through multiple injuries since the start of October. The redshirt freshman didn’t start last week but he still was able to play, spelling Nolan Rucci at times.

True freshman running back Quinton Martin was back at practice in the portion open to media on Wednesday, indicating that he could be ready to return if needed.

Wide receiver Kaden Saunders also back practicing. Saunders has yet to take a snap on offense this season as a preseason injury limited him to just punt returns in September before he sat out the last four games to recover.

Zion Tracy has filled in on returns and has been improving along with his pick-six against the Buckeyes.

“I did think that Zion Tracy is really coming on not only as a defensive player, but also as a special teams player,” Franklin said. “Looked a lot more confident catching and returning punts. He continues to trend in a real positive direction for our team.”

NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Tyler Warren has been one-of-a-kind for the Lions this season, and his performance has made some history.

This week Warren was named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award for the nation’s most versatile player, honoring the former Notre Dame star who won the Heisman Trophy and went on to a Hall of Fame career as the No. 1 overall pick of the Green Bay Packers.

Warren, who has touchdowns as a receiver, a rusher and even a passer this season, will have a tough time winning the award against two-way Colorado phenom Travis Hunter, who won it last year.

But Warren is the first tight end in the 15-year history of the award to be named a finalist. Penn State’s Saquon Barkley won the Hornung in 2017 for his ability as a rusher, a receiver and a kick returner. Warren is also a semifinalist for the Mackey Award as the country’s top tight end.

Typically not one to to publicly second-guess in-game decisions, even Franklin acknowledged that the Lions should have found a way to get the ball in Warren’s hands on their final failed possession against Ohio State.

Warren had gained over 60 yards himself on a contested catch and a run on a direct snap to set Penn State up at the Buckeyes 3-yard line trailing 20-13 with time winding down in the fourth quarter.

Running back Kaytron Allen got three straight handoffs, reaching only the 1. On fourth down, quarterback Drew Allar looked to throw it to Warren but had to come off the read, ultimately failing to connect with fellow tight end Khalil Dinkins.

“I think there is a piece where you can say in critical moments you’ve gotta think players, not place,” Franklin said. “Maybe in one of those three downs at least you gotta make sure Tyler Warren touches the ball, however that is, whether it’s wildcat, in the passing game, or whether that’s as a ball carrier.”

Also recognized this week was edge rusher Abdul Carter, who was named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award as the nation’s best lineman on either side of the ball. Carter had two sacks against the Buckeyes.