After finishing off Penn State’s best regular season in 16 years, James Franklin had a message to deliver to his players in the locker room.

“I’ve got good news and bad news,” the Penn State coach said Saturday with the program’s social media team capturing the moment. “We were supposed to have (Sunday) off. The good news is we’re practicing because we’re in the Big Ten championship game.”

The room full of Nittany Lions roared its approval. Up next: the program’s second-ever trip to the league title game to face No. 1 Oregon on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

This most unexpected development came courtesy of Michigan, which upset archrival Ohio State earlier Saturday as a three-touchdown underdog. That gave the Buckeyes two conference losses, allowing the Lions to jump them after a 44-7 stomping of Maryland that left them 11-1 and 8-1 in the Big Ten.

That matched Indiana’s record. The Lions and Hoosiers didn’t face each other for the first time since 2006 and they both lost to the Buckeyes. Penn State got the tiebreaker to the title game because their Big Ten opponents’ combined conference record (33-48) was better than Indiana’s (28-53).

Franklin said he didn’t address Ohio State’s loss with the team before the game, instead trying to keep players focused on the Terrapins. It initially looked like the Lions might have had other things on their mind when Nick Singleton fumbled on the first play from scrimmage and Maryland immediately turned it into a touchdown.

Those were the only points the Terps scored.

Now Penn State is up to No. 3 in the latest AP poll on Sunday. That will likely be their same spot when the College Football Playoff committee comes out with their new rankings on Tuesday.

It will be another test of focus for Franklin and the program.

“We were supposed to have Sunday off as a staff and players,” Franklin said Sunday. “Now we’re practicing and working. It’ll be a long day, and that’s a positive. That’s obviously a positive. So our guys are excited about it. But obviously a very different week. It was going to be a week for rest and recovery. Some strategic practices. We always have to be prepared for all these different scenarios. And we were.

“… So it’s back to a normal week schedule for us. In-season schedule. And our coaches and players are ready to go. And, as you can imagine, pretty excited about it.”

INFIRMARY REPORT

Penn State played Saturday without top wide receiver Harrison Wallace, who was listed as questionable on the pregame injury report.

“(Wallace) tweaked something during the week and was not able to go,” Franklin said Sunday. “We’re hopeful that he’ll be able to go this week. But, too early in the week to really tell. But was unable to go this past week.”

Even with Wallace available, Penn State’s passing game runs primarily through tight end Tyler Warren, whose 81 catches are six more than any Big Ten tight end has made in a single season in the history of the conference.

In Wallace’s absence, Omari Evans stepped up a week after catching a deep touchdown against Minnesota. Evans had four catches for 49 yards.

Three other wideouts — Liam Clifford, Julian Fleming and Tyseer Denmark — each had one grab, with the true freshman Denmark hauling in his first career touchdown on the final play of the game.

“I was pleased with the wide receivers overall,” Franklin said. “I keep pushing each week to make sure that we’re continuing to get those guys as many opportunities as possible. It’s going to be really important for us as this the season goes on.

“So that position and the development of that position and the production of that position has been priority number one, really, all offseason and all season. So overall pleased.”

VIEW FROM OREGON

Oregon coach Dan Lanning also spoke on Sunday to preview the upcoming title game. Lanning has the Ducks as the last undefeated team standing in the country at 12-0.

Lanning said the Lions don’t remind him of any of the Ducks’ previous dozen opponents and pointed to the exotic formations and shifts used by offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki as an example.

“I think this team has its own unique identity. They do some different things that we haven’t seen,” Lanning said. “So far this season, there’s some stuff that carries over. But I wouldn’t compare them to anybody that we played so far.

“They play a physical brand of football. I think coach Franklin does an elite job in all three phases. They are very detailed. I think that shows up. Teams that play great special teams are usually really well-coached. I think these guys play great special teams as well. So I think you see it all show up, for these guys, but I wouldn’t compare them to a team that we’ve played so far this season.”