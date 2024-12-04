Carter, Warren bring home major Big Ten honors

Win on Saturday, and the situation is pretty straightforward for Penn State.

Become Big Ten champion and earn one of the top seeds — likely No. 1 — and a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Lose to Oregon in Saturday night’s Big Ten title game, and things are a bit more uncertain.

The Nittany Lions moved up one spot to No. 3 in Tuesday’s latest CFP committee rankings. Ohio State’s stunning loss to Michigan on Saturday dropped the Buckeyes to No. 6 and vaulted Penn State into the conference championship.

If the Lions can hand the Ducks their first loss of the season in Indianapolis, they would have a strong case for No. 1, with the only potential challenge being if Texas beats Georgia in the SEC championship, giving the Lions and Longhorns matching 12-1 records.

With a loss, Penn State would have to play in the opening round of the 12-team tournament on Dec. 20 or 21, but the Lions should still feel comfortable about a landing a home game in that scenario.

But depending on how well they play against the Ducks, Penn State could be seeded anywhere from fifth to eighth. And that could make a big difference in the Lions’ hunt for their first national title since 1986.

If the bracket were seeded based on Tuesday’s rankings, Penn State would be No. 5 and get to host the 12 seed, projected Big 12 champ Arizona State. A win there would set up a quarterfinal matchup against No. 4 seed Boise State, which would most likely be in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Lions are far from guaranteed of getting the fifth seed if they lose, however. If Georgia beats Texas for the SEC title, the Longhorns, who are No. 2 this week, could stay ahead of Penn State and take the No. 5 seed.

And if the Lions don’t look especially competitive against Oregon, they could conceivably fall further. Penn State has managed to stay ahead of Notre Dame for the past month, but the Fighting Irish are in the clubhouse at 11-1 and could possibly jump the Lions for No. 6.

If it gets to that point, then the No. 7 seed could come down to an 11-2 Penn State vs. a 10-2 Ohio State. Would the committee then give the edge to the Buckeyes because of their head-to-head win?

The Lions would rather not have to find out. Using this week’s rankings as an example, dropping from No. 5 to sixth, seventh or eighth means going from facing one of Arizona State, Iowa State or UNLV to instead playing Alabama, Indiana or Tennessee.

Still, it seems unlikely that the committee would punish a team by as many as five spots for a loss to the No. 1 team in a conference championship.

”We have high regard for those that made those conference championships,” said Michigan athletic diretor Warde Manuel, who serves as the committee chairman this season.

Manuel went out of his way to point out how, two years ago, TCU lost in the Big 12 championship game and didn’t drop at all in the final rankings, holding on to the No. 3 seed in a four-team field.

BIG TEN HONORS

Abdul Carter started his college career as a linebacker. At one point, Tyler Warren was a quarterback in high school and potentially set to try that position at home state Virginia Tech.

They wound up as a defensive end and a tight end, respectively, for Penn State this season. And on Tuesday they were honored as the very best at those positions in the Big Ten.

Carter had the biggest haul, being named the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year in the conference. Warren was tabbed as Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year. Both were unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections.

The awards are named after two alums from Big Ten programs, one historic, one modern. The Smith-Brown honors Penn State’s Courtney Brown and the Kwalick-Clark honors Penn State’s Ted Kwalick.

Carter isn’t projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft like Brown was, but his first season as an edge rusher went as well as could be expected, racking up 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Warren, meanwhile, has been breaking school and Big Ten records nearly every week and has already caught more passes in a season that any tight end in Big Ten history. He also has a chance to become the first Big Ten tight end to go above 1,000 receiving yards in a season on Saturday.

Carter and Warren were Penn State’s only first-team selections. Guard Vega Ioane, linebacker Kobe King and safety Jalen Reed were second-team choices by both coaches and media. Cornerback A.J. Harris, guard Sal Wormley and long snapper Tyler Duzansky all got a third-team nod from the media with Duzansky and Wormley getting honorable mentions from the coaches vote.

Other honorable mentions went to QB Drew Allar, RB Kaytron Allen, K Ryan Barker, C Nick Dawkins, DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, RT Anthony Donkoh, DT Zane Durant, DT Dvon J-Thomas, CB Jalen Kimber, LB Tony Rojas, LT Drew Shelton, RB Nick Singleton, WR Harrison Wallace and S Zakee Wheatley.

OTHER BIG TEN AWARDS

• Coach of the Year: Indiana’s Curt Cignetti (media and coaches votes)

• Offensive Player of the Year: Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel

• Freshman of the Year: Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith

• Quarterback of the Year: Gabriel

• Running Back of the Year: Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson

• Wide Receiver of the Year: Smith

• Offensive Lineman of the Year: Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery

• Linebacker of the Year: Iowa’s Jay Higgins

• Defensive Back of the Year: Ohio State’s Caleb Downs

• Kicker of the Year: Michigan’s Dominic Zvada

• Punter of the Year: USC’s Eddie Czaplicki

• Specialist of the Year: Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen