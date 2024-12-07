🔊 Listen to this

Penn State will have to play its best football of the season on Saturday to have a celebration on the flight back home. But a little bit of revelry was called for on Friday on the flight out to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship.

While the Nittany Lions were still in the air, they scored their biggest recruiting victory of the 2025 signing class. Southern Lehigh tight end Andrew Olesh, the top-ranked prospect in Pennsylvania for this cycle, chose the Lions over Big Ten rivals Michigan and Oregon.

Olesh made the announcement at his school on Friday, the final day of the early signing window. He joins 26 other seniors who officially joined the Lions on Wednesday.

The four-star recruit becomes Penn State’s highest rated signee for the class. Checking in at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Olesh is the No. 55 overall prospect nationally in the class and the No. 3 tight end in the country, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Landing Olesh prevented the Lions from getting shut out of the top four recruits in the state, which would have been a rarity in the James Franklin era.

The team that will play Oregon for the Big Ten title on Saturday includes the last five No. 1 recruits in the Keystone State — RB Quinton Martin Jr. (2024), OL J’ven Williams (2023), RB Nick Singleton (2022), OL Nolan Rucci (2021) and WR Julian Fleming (2020). Rucci and Fleming started their careers at Wisconsin and Ohio State, respectively, before transferring to Penn State last offseason.

In addition, Penn State already has a verbal commitment from Pennsylvania’s top 2026 recruit in Harrisburg offensive lineman Kevin Brown.

Olesh joining that group seemed like a long shot after he verbally committed to reigning national champion Michigan in the summer. And while the Wolverines had a significant fall-off during the season, going from 15-0 to 7-5, they had a huge week, flipping the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, quarterback Bryce Underwood, from LSU before shocking archrival Ohio State on the field.

Beating out the Ducks to sign Olesh was also no small task. Oregon is widely known as one of the richest teams in the country in the NIL realm and was looking to add a tight end to the class after missing out on the player one spot ahead of Olesh in the 2025 position rankings, Linkon Cure.

But Penn State had perhaps the biggest selling point, aside from being close to home for Olesh. Tyler Warren is in the midst of the most prolific season by a tight end in the history of the Big Ten, a year in which he has received plenty of national attention for his versatility.

In the spring, Warren will make it 6-for-6 in starting tight ends under Franklin who have been drafted, joining Theo Johnson (fourth round), Brenton Strange (second round), Pat Freiermuth (second round), Mike Gesicki (second round) and Jesse James (fifth round).

Penn State is expected to return tight ends Khalil Dinkins, Luke Reynolds, Joey Schlaffer and Andrew Rappleyea, who missed all but one game with an injury this season. Jerry Cross announced his intention to enter the transfer portal earlier in the week.

As it is, the Lions now have three tight end prospects in the incoming class with Olesh joining Virginia four star Matt Henderson and Ohio three star Brian Kortovich, who also flipped this week from a Big Ten foe in Purdue. A fourth signee, Pittsburgh-area native Brady O’Hara, played tight end at North Catholic but is bound for the offensive line in college.

Signing three tight ends in the same class would have been a bigger risk in previous years when teams dealt with an 85-scholarship limit. But in the rapidly shifting landscape of college sports and the expected advent of direct revenue sharing between schools and players, the new cap is now an overall roster limit of 105.

Adding Olesh bumped Penn State up one spot to No. 15 nationally in the On3 Industry Team Rankings for 2025.

JUNIOR WR COMMITS

Penn State wasn’t done on the recruiting trail Friday. Shortly after Olesh made his decision, the Lions landed a commitment for the 2026 class in Indiana wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Guilford is a three-star propsect from Northrop High School in Fort Wayne. In the early 2026 rankings, he checks in as the No. 63 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 2 overall prospect in Indiana.

Guilford also held offers from College Football Playoff contenders Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.

Adding Guilford gives Penn State eight commits for next year’s signing class, with three of them at wide receiver — Guilford, Delaware’s Jahsiear Rogers and Maryland’s Lavar Keys.