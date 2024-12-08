🔊 Listen to this

Beaver Stadium is set to transform as part of a multi-year renovation project, starting this winter.

Penn State will first get to give its current form one major sendoff at full capacity.

The Nittany Lions received the No. 6 seed in the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff on Sunday. They will host No. 11 seed SMU at noon on Dec 21 in Happy Valley. TNT will carry the broadcast.

Penn State was not heavily penalized for Saturday night’s 45-37 loss to No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten championship. The Lions came in at No. 4 in the CFP committee’s final ranking, landing the six seed because the top four spots — and the first-round byes that come with them — are reserved for conference champions.

SMU, meanwhile, was the last team to make the field, edging out Alabama for the final at-large berth after a comeback bid fell short on a walk-off 55-yard field goal by Clemson in Saturday night’s ACC championship.

Both the Lions and Mustangs enter the game with 11-2 records as a conference runner-up. It will be the first meeting between the programs since Penn State prevailed 26-21 at home in 1978.

That 1978 season saw the Lions ultimately play for the national championship, coming up just short against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. That team, led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Chuck Fusina, played just 12 games total, finishing 11-1.

The 2024 Lions have already played 13 and will have to play the maximum possible 17 games to win the national title.

If Penn State can get past SMU, the Lions will face third-seeded Boise State (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Other first round matchups:

• No. 10 seed Indiana at No. 7 seed Notre Dame, 8 p.m., Dec. 20, ABC/ESPN. Winner plays No. 2 seed Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

• No. 12 seed Clemson at No. 5 seed Texas, 4 p.m., Dec. 21, TNT. Winner plays No. 4 seed Arizona State in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1.

• No. 9 seed Tennessee at No. 8 seed Ohio State, 8 p.m., Dec. 21, ABC/ESPN. Winner plays No. 1 seed Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

