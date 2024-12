🔊 Listen to this

Abdul Carter missed out on winning the Nagurski Trophy on Monday, but he was able to collect another honor on Tuesday.

The Penn State edge rusher was named The Associated Press Big Ten defensive player of the year in a vote by 21 media members who cover the league. A week ago, Carter received the same honor from the conference itself, as well as being named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Carter leads the Big Ten with 19.5 tackles for loss, and his 10 sacks are the most by a Penn State player since Carl Nassib had a nation-leading 15.5 to set a school record in 2015.

In the past few weeks, Carter was also named a finalist for three national awards but lost out on the Nagurski, given to the country’s top defensive player, to South Carolina’s Kyle Kennard.

“Bet, I gotta go harder,” Carter wrote on social media after the Nagurski winner was announced. “It’s not obvious yet?? BET.”

Carter is still in the running for three more national honors. He is a finalist for the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and the Lombardi Award (best lineman on either side of the ball). He is also in consideration for the Hendricks Award (best defensive lineman).

A potential first-round draft pick in the spring, Carter made a highly successful transition from linebacker to edge rusher in the offseason and turned in a dominant November to lead Penn State’s defense.

Carter was not, however, a unanimous first-team selection for the AP All-Big Ten team on Tuesday. That honor went to teammate Tyler Warren, who was picked as the first-team tight end by all 21 voters. Warren was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year last week and is a finalist for the Mackey Award as the country’s top tight end.

Guard Vega Ioane, linebacker Kobe King and safety Jaylen Reed were all named second-team AP All-Big Ten selections.

The Nittany Lions lost to Oregon in the Big Ten championship but earned the program’s first College Football Playoff berth on Sunday. They host SMU in a first-round matchup on Dec. 21 at Beaver Stadium.

OTHER HONOREES

(AP) — Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is The Associated Press Big Ten offensive player of the year and Indiana’s Curt Cignetti is coach of the year.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and Warren were the only unanimous first-team selections by the voting panel.

The first team includes five players from Iowa, four from Ohio State and three each from conference champion Oregon and Indiana.

Repeat first-team selections are Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson and Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins. Ohio State defensive end JT Tuimoloau, a first-team pick in 2022 and 2023, is on the second team.

Gabriel, who transferred from Oklahoma in the offseason, led unbeaten and top-ranked Oregon to the Big Ten championship in its first year in the league. Gabriel averages 274 yards passing per game and has thrown for 28 touchdowns against six interceptions. His 73.2% completion rate is second in the nation.

Cignetti has orchestrated one of the great turnarounds of all time in his first season at Indiana. The Hoosiers, who won three games in 2023, have double-digit wins for the first time and will take an 11-1 record into their College Football Playoff first-round game at Notre Dame on Dec. 20.

Ohio State freshman Jeremiah Smith is newcomer of the year. He set school freshman records for receptions (57), yards (934), touchdown receptions (10) and 100-yard games (three).

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Wide receivers — Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, freshman, 6-3, 215, Miami Gardens, Florida; Pat Bryant, Illinois, senior, 6-3, 200, Jacksonville, Florida; Tai Felton, Maryland, senior, 6-2, 186, Ashburn, Virginia.

Tackles — Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota, senior, 6-3, 330, Kansas City, Missouri; Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon, junior, 6-4, 315, Seattle.

Guards — Connor Colby, Iowa, senior, 6-6, 310, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Donovan Jackson, Ohio State, senior, 6-4, 320, Cypress, Texas.

Center — Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State, graduate, 6-4, 305, Buford, Georgia.

Tight end — u-Tyler Warren, Penn State, senior, 6-6, 261, Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Quarterback — Dillon Gabriel, Oregon, graduate, 6-0, 200, Mililani, Hawaii.

Running backs — u-Kaleb Johnson, Iowa, junior, 6-0, 225, Hamilton, Ohio; Kyle Monangai, Rutgers, senior, 5-9, 209, Roseland, New Jersey.

Kicker — Dominic Zvada, Michigan, junior, 6-3, 180, Chandler, Arizona.

All-purpose — Kaden Wetjen, Iowa, senior, 5-10, 196, Williamsburg, Iowa.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Edge rushers — Abdul Carter, Penn State, junior, 6-3, 252, Philadelphia; Mikail Kamara, Indiana, junior, 6-1, 265, Ashburn, Virginia.

Interior linemen — Mason Graham, Michigan, junior, 6-3, 320, Mission Viejo, California; Derrick Harmon, Oregon, junior, 6-5, 310, Detroit.

Linebackers — Jay Higgins, Iowa, senior, 6-2, 232, Indianapolis; Aiden Fisher, Indiana, junior, 6-1, 233, Fredericksburg, Virginia; Carson Schwesinger, UCLA, junior, 6-2, 225, Moorpark, California.

Cornerbacks — D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana, sophomore, 5-9, 170, Miami; Xavier Scott, Illinois, junior, 5-11, 190, Riviera Beach, Florida.

Safeties — Caleb Downs, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-0, 205, Hoschton, Georgia; Koi Perich, Minnesota, freshman, 6-1, 200, Esko, Minnesota.

Defensive back — Sebastian Castro, Iowa, graduate, 5-11, 205, Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Punter — Eddie Czaplicki, Southern California, senior, 6-1, 207, Charlotte, North Carolina.

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

Wide receivers — Tez Johnson, Oregon, senior, 5-10, 165, Pinson, Alabama; Elijah Sarratt, Indiana, junior, 6-2, 209, Stafford, Virginia; Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State, graduate, 6-1, 205, Steilacoom, Washington.

Tackles — Gennings Dunker, Iowa, junior, 6-5, 316, Lena, Illinois; Hollin Pierce, Rutgers, senior, 6-8, 344, Trenton, New Jersey.

Guards — Emmanuel Pregnon, Southern California, senior, 6-5, 320, Denver; Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State, sophomore, 6-4, 348, Graham, Washington.

Center — Logan Jones, Iowa, senior, 6-3, 293, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Tight end — Colston Loveland, Michigan, junior, 6-5, 245, Gooding, Idaho.

Quarterback — Kurtis Rourke, Indiana, graduate, 6-5, 233, Oakville, Ontario.

Running backs — Jordan James, Oregon, junior, 5-10, 210, Nashville, Tennessee; Woody Marks, Southern California, senior, 5-10, 208, Atlanta.

Kicker — Jonathan Kim, Michigan State, graduate, 6-1, 227, Fredericksburg, Virginia.

All-purpose — Woody Marks, Southern California, senior, 5-10, 208, Atlanta.

Second-team defense

Edge rushers — Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon, sophomore, 6-5, 270, Bellflower, California; JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State, senior, 6-5, 269, Edgewood, Washington.

Interior linemen — Ty Robinson, Nebraska, senior, 6-6, 310, Gilbert, Arizona; Kenneth Grant, Michigan, junior, 6-3, 339, Gary, Indiana.

Linebackers — Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota, senior, 6-3, 240, Anoka, Minnesota; Bryce Boettcher, Oregon, senior, 6-2, 225, Eugene, Oregon; Kobe King, Penn State, junior, 6-1, 248, Detroit.

Cornerbacks — Jermari Harris, Iowa, graduate, 6-1, 189, Chicago; Will Johnson, Michigan, junior, 6-2, 202, Detroit.

Safeties — Jaylen Reed, Penn State, senior, 6-0, 212, Detroit; Lathan Ransom, Ohio State, graduate, 6-1, 210, Tucson, Arizona.

Punter — Rhys Dakin, Iowa, freshman, 6-0, 222, Melbourne, Australia.

INDIVIDUAL HONORS

Offensive player of the year — Dillon Gabriel, Oregon.

Defensive player of the year — Abdul Carter, Penn State.

Coach of the year — Curt Cignetti, Indiana.

Newcomer of the year — Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State.

AP All-Big Ten voting panel

Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette; Colten Bartholomew, Madison.com (Wisconsin); Bill Bender, The Sporting News; Frank Bodani, York (Pennsylvania) Daily Record; Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News; James Crepea, The Oregonian, Portland, Oregon; Scott Dochterman, The Athletic; Dave Eanet, WGN Radio, Chicago; George Gerbo, Washington Times; Andy Greder, St. Paul (Minnesota) Pioneer Press; Brenna Greene, KOIN-TV, Portland, Oregon; Zach Hanley, WISC-TV, Madison, Wisconsin; Amie Just, Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star; Stephen Means, Cleveland.com; Luke Mullin, Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star; Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star; Jim Polzin, Madison.com (Wisconsin); Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne (Indiana) Journal Gazette; John Steppe, Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette; Darren Wolfson, KSTP-TV, St. Paul, Minnesota; Andy Yamashita, Seattle Times.