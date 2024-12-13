🔊 Listen to this

James Franklin said it. Opposing coaches said it. National pundits, too.

The John Mackey Award voters agreed. Tyler Warren was the best tight end in the country this season.

Penn State’s star won the Mackey at Thursday night’s national awards show, beating out Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin and Michigan’s Colston Loveland.

“Well deserved,” Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle wrote on social media. “Proud to coach him. Couldn’t happen for a better competitor, leader and person!”

“Never a doubt,” wrote Penn State head strength coach Chuck Losey. “Same guy every day. Consistency.”

Warren is the first Nittany Lion to win the Mackey, and he did it with both style and substance.

The numbers were historic. He caught more passes (88) and had more receiving yards (1,062) than any tight end in a season in the long history of the Big Ten. Both added to his multitude of school records, which included the career marks for receptions, yards and touchdown catches by a tight end.

He ranked first among Power 4 tight ends in receptions, receiving yards, receiving yards per game, yards per receptions, rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns.

Yes, rushing touchdowns. That’s where the style part comes in.

Warren did it all for Penn State, lining up at tight end, wide receiver, running back, quarterback and even center on one play where he snapped the ball and ran downfield to catch a touchdown against USC.

Warren wasn’t the only Lions player to win hardware on Thursday.

Senior center Nick Dawkins won the Wuerffel Trophy recognizing community service and leadership. He was the first Penn State player to win the Wuerffel.

Their teammate, Abdul Carter, was a finalist for the Bednarik Award as the country’s top defensive player, but lost out to two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter.

It was one of three national awards Carter was a finalist for this week, but the edge rusher also missed out on the Nagurski and the Lombardi. He was however, named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year by both the conference and the Associated Press.

WINSTON TO NFL

Carter is expected to make the jump to the NFL after the season for next spring’s draft. If he does, he won’t be the only player with eligibility remaining to turn pro.

Safety Kevin Winston Jr., who appeared in just one full game this season because of a knee injury, announced Thursday he will enter the draft rather than return for 2025.

“After much thought and prayer, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft,” Winston posted on social media. “This has been my dream for as long as I can remember, and I’m ready to embrace this next challenge with same dedication and heart that got me to this point.

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey. This is just the beginning.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Winston’s injury was a partially torn ACL. Winston was hurt in the season-opener at West Virginia in which he led the team with 12 tackles. He tried to play the next week against Bowling Green but came off early in the first quarter and missed the rest of the season.