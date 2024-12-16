🔊 Listen to this

Beau Pribula was on the field for all 13 games of Penn State’s run to the College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions will continue their hunt for a national title without the versatile backup quarterback.

Pribula is set to enter the transfer portal and will not be with the Lions when they host SMU in Saturday’s first round game at Beaver Stadium.

The decision by the York native strongly suggests that starting quarterback Drew Allar will be returning to Penn State for the 2025 season rather than enter the NFL draft. Neither Allar nor the Lions have publicly commented on his future plans.

Pribula is a redshirt sophomore who has two years of eligibility remaining.

The timing is far from ideal for Pribula or the program. Staying with the Lions means potentially missing out on a better landing spot while other teams fill their needs through the portal after the transfer window opened last week.

And for a quarterback in the NIL era, that wait could mean a difference of hundreds of thousands of dollars in total compensation, if not more.

It’s one of many issues with the rapidly evolving college football calendar, a dilemma that Pribula acknowledged Sunday when announcing his decision.

“The current NCAA postseason model creates a challenge for student-athletes,” Pribula wrote on social media. “The overlapping playoff and transfer portal timeline has forced me into an impossible decision. After speaking at length with my family and coaches, it is with a heavy heart that I announce my intentions to enter the transfer portal and depart from the team to explore opportunities elsewhere.”

Lions coach James Franklin, no fan of this hectic December calendar himself, is expected to address the situation at his weekly press conference on Monday.

As it stands, Penn State now must prepare true freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer to be the top backup to Allar as the Lions hope to play in four more games to win a national championship.

Neither Grunkemeyer nor redshirt freshman Jaxon Smolik has taken a snap in their college careers, with Smolik working his way back from a long-term injury that has kept him out of action for most of the year.

Beyond the depth issues, though, a package of plays with the mobile Pribula had been a staple in the playbook for offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki this season. Pribula ran 38 times for 242 yards and four touchdowns while going 26-for-35 passing for 275 yards, five scores and one interception.

Most importantly, he took over the offense when Allar suffered a lower body injury late in the first half at Wisconsin in late October. With the Lions trailing in a primetime game in front of a rowdy crowd in Madison, Pribula improved as the game went along and led Penn State to a 28-13 win.

SMU is facing a similar situation with backup quarterback Preston Stone set to transfer, but Stone is expected to remain with the Mustangs for the postseason and be with the team for Saturday’s game if needed.

Penn State generally does not allow players who enter the portal to remain with the team, though it’s unclear whether Franklin and his staff would have made an exception for a significant contributor like Pribula — assuming he wanted to stick around for the playoff.

Two other players who announced they were entering the portal this past week — tight end Jerry Cross and defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham — were quickly removed from the official roster. Pribula’s name, likewise, was gone by late Sunday night.

Though the Lions would be better with Pribula on the roster for the playoff, several of his teammates offered public support Sunday night, highlighting the complexity of the situation.

“My brother for life, go be great 9!” special teams captain Dominic DeLuca, a Wyoming Area grad, wrote on social media, referencing Pribula’s jersey number.

“Always gonna be my brotha!!!” wrote defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, who has his own stay-or-go decision to make in regards to the draft. “I’m (gonna) be watching wherever you go brother.”

Those who know Pribula would attest that leaving was not a decision he would make lightly, having grown up a Penn State fan and starring at York Catholic.

He was an early pledge to the Lions’ 2022 recruiting class and still chose to sign with them even as his classmate Allar rose to become a five-star prospect that same year.

“Growing up in Pennsylvania, it has always been a dream of mine to play football for Penn State,” Pribula wrote. “Wearing the blue and white these last three years has brought me some of the greatest moments of my life.

“… I want to thank the coaches, my teammates, the fanbase and everyone else who has supported me along this journey. For the rest of my life, I stand proud as a Penn State graduate and letterman.”