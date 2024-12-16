🔊 Listen to this

Drew Allar is staying. Beau Pribula is leaving. And while Penn State wanted to keep the focus on playoff opponent SMU, the future of the Nittany Lions’ quarterback room dominated discussion on Monday.

Five days out from the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Allar made his decision to return for his senior season public on Monday morning. Allar had previously made his intentions known to Penn State, which ultimately prompted Pribula, his backup, to enter the transfer portal and leave the team on Sunday night.

“This season has been the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life playing football and I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished as a team,” Allar wrote on social media. “I know there’s still more work to do, which is why I look forward to making more memories with my teammates this year and beyond.

“But right now we are solely focused on the opportunity we have as a team in front of us.”

The opportunity starts with Saturday’s playoff opener against SMU at Beaver Stadium, the first of what the Lions hope will be four games to play for the national championship.

That quest will continue without Pribula, who practiced with the team on Sunday before the last in a series of discussions with coach James Franklin led to his departure.

On Monday, Franklin emphatically supported Pribula and bemoaned the state of college football’s calendar that has the sport’s version of free agency overlap with the postseason.

“I can give you my word — Beau Pribula did not want to leave our program and he did not want to leave our program until the end of the season,” Franklin said. “But the way the portal is and the timing of it … when you play the position of quarterback and there’s only one spot and those spots are filling up, he felt like he was put in a no-win situation. And I agree with him.”

Franklin called Pribula “a phenomenal teammate” who, a week earlier, was not planning to leave before the season ended.

As the situation progressed, however, pressure to find a school where he could be a starter next season only increased as teams have begun filling slots through the portal for the past week.

Penn State generally has a policy where players who are set on entering the portal aren’t allowed to remain with the team. But Franklin said that the rule is “flexible,” as the Lions would have preferred to keep Pribula around for the playoff run.

As time went on, it became apparent that wasn’t going to work out.

“We talked through a ton of different scenarios,” Franklin said. “And I think the more we talked about it and the more we went through it, a couple of things (came up). Number one, I think Beau felt like he was going to have a hard time finishing school, finding a place that he wanted to go to and still prepare like the starter like he had been doing all year long.

“Then the other thing was he was getting pressure to go on visits and go see these places. So I think it’s one of these things, in theory, that sounds good. But when you talk through how it’s actually going to work, it’s hard to do that. … At the end of the day I don’t feel like Beau felt like he could do those things to the level he needed to. He was out at practice yesterday and I could tell he was distracted by all of this.”

Franklin said they will look at both true freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer and redshirt freshman Jaxon Smolik as options to be Allar’s top backup this week. Grunkemeyer would likely be the favorite for that role as Smolik was only recently cleared to return to action from a long-term injury.

The Lions are hoping it will all be a moot point and Allar will be able to go the distance on Saturday and beyond.

Keeping Allar in the fold also brightens Penn State’s outlook for 2025 as he will return along with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who had been a candidate for the head coaching job at West Virginia before committing to return to Penn State himself.

“For me personally, it was a football decision, and I felt like it was best for my future,” Allar said. “I’m glad I got that out of the way. It was a personal and football decision. I felt like it was in my best interest (to return).

“Extensive talks with my family and my agent and coach Franklin. There wasn’t a party that was left out of it. In terms of the decision, my sole focus these last weeks has been focused on our upcoming opponents. And obviously this week it’s SMU, and obviously, with the schedule of NCAA football, it’s kind of insane decision-making-wise with everything and what point we are at in the season.”

Also influencing his decision was feedback that Penn State got from NFL executives as Allar tries to build a foundation that could make him a first-round pick in 2026.

“I think there’s a lot of excitement because I think they believe, and we believe, there’s still a lot of room for growth and development,” Franklin said. “We want to be a part of that. And I think (Allar and his family) trust us in that.

“And obviously there’s been a ton of conversations with NFL GMs and scouts to be able to provide NFL reports and information to our players of where they’re at and what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are. We take that information, make a decision, and then spend — once the season is over — time attacking those things that people consider weaknesses.”